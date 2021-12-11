12 Days of Citrus-mas with Poinsettia Groves

It’s amazing what can be done when everyone pitches in. It was 30 years ago when WIZM created Operation Poinsettia, delivering poinsettias to area shut-ins at nursing homes and care centers over the holidays. Over that time we have delivered tens of thousands of plants. We made our annual deliveries yesterday to help brighten the holidays of residents of La Crosse Housing Authority properties. As always it was a team effort. From working with Wal-Mart to order the plants, to have them grown in Michigan and trucked to La Crosse to the drivers who arrived the night before the scheduled delivery and slept in their truck. We work with Sign Pro to set up the staging area, and they are kind enough to make the space. Then our team of delivery drivers, members of Mid-West Family’s programming and sales staffs, load up their trucks and vans with boxes and boxes of big, beautiful poinsettias and hit the streets to begin passing out the plants. Of course, none of this is possible without our sponsors who help us keep our expenses down. They have been great partners for three decades. So, another thank you to all who helped make Operation Poinsettia 2021 a success. We hope to be able to do it again next year!

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO