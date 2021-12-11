ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

12 Days of Citrus-mas with Poinsettia Groves

By Jenni Strazzulla
charlottesmartypants.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweeten your gift list with the holiday magic of Florida Oranges! We have listed a few of our favorites. Be sure to check out the full catalog: click here. On the first day of Christmas my true love sent to me:. A ruby red in a grapefruit tree. On...

charlottesmartypants.com

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

Watters Garden Plant of the Week: Poinsettia

Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Next to a living Christmas tree, nothing says Christmas like poinsettias. Watters has dozens...
PRESCOTT, AZ
KTUL

A New Leaf selling poinsettias for the holidays

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A New Leaf is selling poinsettias for the holidays. The organization helps Oklahomans with developmental disabilities live and work independently. Right now, A New Leaf anticipates it will have to deliver more than 4,600 poinsettias to customers around the state, but the thing it's most excited about is the impact it has on their clients who worked hard to make it happen.
TULSA, OK
thehousethatlarsbuilt.com

Paper Poinsettia Wreath

Deck the halls with flower wreaths! Honestly, though, you can never have too many wreaths, especially during the holiday season. But what could be better than a DIY paper poinsettia wreath?! Not much, in my opinion. This paper poinsettia wreath is such a lovely, festive addition to the seasonal holiday...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
culturemap.com

X-Mas Marks the Spot: Christmas on the High Seas

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. During Act 1 of this Christmas concert, Vocal Majority will take audiences on a Christmas cruise. Just as things start to get festive, pirates invade the ship as they believe they’ve been sent on a mission by their fabled pirate captain, Whitebeard. The problem is, the pirates have it all wrong. The group convinces the pirates that Christmas isn’t about taking; it’s about giving. And there is great joy when Whitebeard learns the pirates have learned a lesson.
CELEBRATIONS
Down East

Citrus and Spruce Candle

This Citrus and Spruce Candle is a warm combination of citrus and spruce. The glass is made in the USA. The candle is hand-poured using our signature 100% Soy wax that is grown in the USA. 9 oz. Approximate burn time is 65 hours.
LIFESTYLE
iheart.com

DOs & DON’Ts of Poinsettia Care

We had a great discussion on GardenLine last week about poinsettias not being poisonous, and hopefully that spurred you to go out and get some of these beautiful Christmas plants. Today, I want to outline all the important points of poinsettia care through the holidays. And at the bottom, there’s...
GARDENING
wizmnews.com

Operation Poinsettia a team effort

It’s amazing what can be done when everyone pitches in. It was 30 years ago when WIZM created Operation Poinsettia, delivering poinsettias to area shut-ins at nursing homes and care centers over the holidays. Over that time we have delivered tens of thousands of plants. We made our annual deliveries yesterday to help brighten the holidays of residents of La Crosse Housing Authority properties. As always it was a team effort. From working with Wal-Mart to order the plants, to have them grown in Michigan and trucked to La Crosse to the drivers who arrived the night before the scheduled delivery and slept in their truck. We work with Sign Pro to set up the staging area, and they are kind enough to make the space. Then our team of delivery drivers, members of Mid-West Family’s programming and sales staffs, load up their trucks and vans with boxes and boxes of big, beautiful poinsettias and hit the streets to begin passing out the plants. Of course, none of this is possible without our sponsors who help us keep our expenses down. They have been great partners for three decades. So, another thank you to all who helped make Operation Poinsettia 2021 a success. We hope to be able to do it again next year!
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#12 Days#Mas#The Eighth Day#Citrus#The Ninth Day#Poinsettia Groves#Orange Quartets 4
Pantagraph

Allsup: Poinsettia trends 2021

Millions of poinsettias are bought each year as decoration and gifts. Sales continue to increase each year as people use the plant to create the festive atmosphere. Poinsettias are the epitome of Christmas time and reflect the holiday decorating trends. While the traditional rich red poinsettia in a six inch pot will garner the most sales, some 2021 poinsettia trends might help inspire your holiday decor.
GARDENING
Columbia Star

Picking & Preserving Poinsettias

By December 12, National Poinsettia Day, garden centers, nurseries, and farmer’s markets are displaying holiday poinsettias, Euphorbia pulcherrima. This year’s selections are more distinctive than ever since breeders have added many new features including new colors and variegations, earlier bloom times, extended flowering, and uniquely shaped bracts. “Christmas Mouse,” one popular variety, has bracts shaped like mouse ears.
GARDENING
charlottesmartypants.com

Smarty Days of Christmas Giveaway #11: Simplicity Organizers

Smarty Team Note: We’ve been busy over in Smartyland making our lists and checking ’em twice. As always, we wanted to share some holiday cheer with all of you! Get ready for over a week of holiday giveaways. Keep checking CSP daily to find a new present just for you. And make sure to enter them all. You can’t win if you don’t enter!! Merry, Merry! ~ Love, The CSP Elves.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Times-Gazette

A STROLL THROUGH THE GARDEN: Poinsettia magic

Merry Christmas everyone. Had a reader ask me about this large poinsettia in her living room and how to get it to come back into bloom a few years ago. A previous column:A STROLL THROUGH THE GARDEN: Balloon flower and the moon. There are so many different types of poinsettias...
MANSFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
KSNB Local4

Poinsettia tradition in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Williams Greenhouse in Grand Island is carrying on a decade plus long Christmas tradition and its all thanks to their manager. Juan Partida is the manager of the Williams Greenhouse and he starts work well before the Christmas season growing poinsettias. “We start the first...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Leader-Telegram

HOUSE CALLS: Keeping poinsettias healthy

It’s the holiday season and you just received a beautiful poinsettia. Poinsettias like to be put by a south, east, or west window where the plant will receive bright daylight, but not in direct sun. Avoid placing them by cold drafts, heat ducts, fireplaces, fans or space heaters. How...
GARDENING
KATU.com

Tips to Make Your Poinsettias Last!

If you've ever struggled to keep your poinsettias thriving through the holiday season, Richard Bloom can help! The owner of R. Bloom’s of Lake Oswego joined us to share his expert tips. You'll find R. Bloom's at 267 A Avenue in Lake Oswego. For more information, visit rbloomsoswego.com.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
Benzinga

Which 2 Stores Have The Cheapest Groceries This Holiday Season?

Inflation has been one of the biggest concerns among investors this holiday season, particularly when it comes to rising grocery prices. Bank of America recently conducted a food retailer pricing study in the city of Nashville to identify which food retailers are hiking prices the most and determine where consumers can still find the lowest prices.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
nyconthecheap.com

McDonald’s 12 Days of Free Food in December

This year’s deals are in partnership with superstar Mariah Carey, and include her personal favorite, the Cheeseburger, plus customer favs Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and other items. McDonald’s is even calling this year’s 12 Days of Deals program the Mariah Menu. The freebies are available only through...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy