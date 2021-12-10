Boys Basketball: Watertown blasts Brookings in opener; De Smet, Sioux Valley get first wins

A strong defensive effort and big second and fourth quarters carried Watertown High School’s boys basketball team to a season-opening 50-29 Eastern South Dakota Conference victory over Brookings on Saturday afternoon in the Civic Arena.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday night, but was pushed back a day after Brookings called off school due to the weather on Friday.

Watertown led only 9-8 after one quarter before outscoring Brookings 15-4 in the second period. The Bobcats tied to claw their way back in the second half, but the Arrows put the game away with a 16-4 surge in the final eight minutes.

Drew Norberg led the way for the Arrows with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Kohen Kranz added eight points, Reese Stark six, Jake Olson five and Marcus Rabine four. Dalton Baumberger contributed five rebounds.

Sam Hardin, Jack Even and Jake Ammann each had five points for the Bobcats. Brock Longville grabbed six rebounds.

The Arrows visit Mitchell on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

• De Smet 72, Deubrook Area 42 — Defending state B champion and top-rated De Smet used Rett Osthus’ 28 points and four assists to roll to the season-opening Dakota Valley Conference win. Kalen Garry contributed 14 points, Kadyn Fast 10 and Damon Wilkinson eight to go along with 10 rebounds.

Mason Shaw had 11 and Cooper Holmlund 10 for Deubrook Area.

• Sioux Valley 67, Clark-Willow Lake 49 — Second-rated Class A Sioux Valley (1-0, 1-0) won the Lake Central Conference game. Hayden Ruesink scored 21 points and Damian Danzeisen and Oliver Vincent each 13. Alec Squires pulled down 10 rebounds and Ruesink eight.

Brady Jordan scored 17 points and Kaplan Felberg seven for Clark-Willow Lake (0-1, 0-1). Tyler O'Neill and Nolan Boykin each had six rebounds.

• Waubay-Summit 47, Ipswich 36 — Damon Opdahl sparked Waubay-Summit (1-0) to the non-conference win with 17 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and six assists. JT Gulbraa added 13 points and 10 rebounds and Jonathan Johnston 11 and eight.

Taylor Thorson scored 12 points and Trevor Beyers 11 for Ipswich.

• Estelline-Hendricks 59, Centerville 38 — Joe McAninch tallied 15 points, 21 rebounds, five steals and five assists to lead the Redhawks (1-0) to the win. Dawson Bury chipped in with 19 points, Braxton Saathoff 12 , Mattix Hausman seven and Lorenzo Iotti six. Saathoff also had eight rebounds and Iotti six. Hausman dished out five assists.

Logan Bobzin had 11 points and six rebounds for Centerville (0-1).

• Lennox 67, Milbank 50 — Porter Ohnen’s 24 points and Steven Christion’s 11 carried Lennox to the season-opening win. Wylie Mursu scored 13, Bennett Schwenn 12 and Garrett Mertens 11 for Milbank.

• Evergreen Lutheran (Wash.) 64, Great Plains Lutheran 53 — Jack Pittenger scored 28 points, Sam Plocher 18 and Brock Stock 17 to lead Evergreen to the win in the third-place game of the Martin Luther College Tip-Off Tournament in New Ulm, Minn. Stock also added 12 rebounds and 10 steals.

Myles York tallied 14 points, Sam Hansen 11, Ethan Kjenstad nine and Trent Lien eight for GPL (0-2).

• Warner 62, Webster Area 46 — Warner won the non-conference season opener with 17 points from Hunter Cramer, 16 from Peyton Jung and 14 from Trekk Hannahs. Jung also had 10 rebounds and Cramer seven assists.

Jaydon Keller’s 22 points and eight rebounds paced Webster Area. Kaden Stoks and Jacob Keller each scored seven points. Stoks also had 11 rebounds, five aces and four steals.

• Tri-Valley 52, Sisseton 49 — Tri-Valley (1-0) slipped past Sisseton (1-1) in the non-conference game. No other details were reported.

• Langford Area 59, Leola-Frederick Area 33 — Langford Area won the season opener for each team by getting 21 points and eight rebounds from Jesse Keough and 15 and nine from Ben Gustafson. Brayden Peterson added 17 points. Ethan Morlock scored nine points for LFA.

• Groton Area 70, Britton-Hecla 49 — Jacob Zak’s 13 points and Lane Tietz’s 11 sparked Groton Area to the season-opening Northeast Conference win. Aiden Fredrickson produced 21 points and BoDell Davidson 12 for Britton-Hecla.

Friday

• Deuel 70, Aberdeen Roncalli 45 — Big games from Gavin Benck and Cooper Schiernbeck powered Deuel to the season-opening Northeast Conference win. Benck garnered 19 points and 13 rebounds and Schiernbeck 16 points, eight assists and four steals. Naethan Lovre added 13 points and Trey Maaland 10. Keegan Stewart’s 23 points led Roncalli. Maddox May snared six rebounds.

• Tiospa Zina 60, Redfield 50 — Juron Adams led the Wambdi to the season-opening Northeast Conference win by scoring 30 points. Jayvyn Adams added nine and Perry Lufkins eight. Storm Sierra collected 10 rebounds.

Mitchell Mack’s 21 points and 10 rebounds and Peyton Osborn’s 18 points paced Redfield.

• Northland Lutheran (Wis.) 65, Great Plains Lutheran 62 — The Panthers opened their season with the close loss in the Martin Luther College Tip-Off Tournament. Sam Hansen produced 31 points (13-for-22 from the field with five 3-pointers) and nine rebounds and Alex Heil 22 points and 10 rebounds. Myles York contributed seven rebounds and Connor Kannas five assists.

Karsten Zhart had 25 points and Andrew Moon 20 points and 13 rebounds for Northland.

• Florence-Henry 46, Tri-State 31 — The Falcons kicked off their season with the Eastern Coteau Conference win, getting 17 points and seven rebounds from Mehki Keller; 15 points from Andrew Schroeder; 10 points and 11 rebounds from Ethan Paulson and four steals from Tegan Sumner.

• Sisseton 68, Richland, N.D. 58 — Sisseton opened its season with the non-conference win. No other details were reported.

• Central Minnesota Christian 57, Lac qui Parle Valley 44 — Caleb Vander Beek scored 17 points, Ethan Bulthuise 16, Ben Van Eps 11 and Case Mulder 10 to lead CMC (2-0, 1-0) to the Minnesota Camden Conference win.

Kaiden Allpress collected 18 points and eight rebounds and Landon Schirm 10 points, five assists and five steals for LqPV (1-2, 0-1).

• Postponed Games — Colman-Egan at Arlington, Elkton-Lake Benton at Milbank and Oldham-Ramona-Rutland at Lake Preston.

Other South Dakota Scores

Friday

Aberdeen Central 58, Rapid City Central 51

Harding County 73, Newell 21

New Underwood 39, Edgemont 25

Pierre 68, Rapid City Stevens 38

Gillette Early Bird Tournament

St. Thomas More 56, Cody, Wyo. 44

Saturday

Aberdeen Christian 57, James Valley Christian 42

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 58, Miller 46

Corsica/Stickney 68, Colome 34

Garretson 50, Chester 48

Harding County 60, Lead-Deadwood 24

Highmore-Harrold 66, Jones County 51

Irene-Wakonda 52, Ponca, Neb. 48

Madison 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 47

McIntosh 58, North Central Co-Op 34

Newell 44, Bison 35

Pierre 61, Rapid City Central 32

Rapid City Christian 59, Douglas 50

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 23

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 46, Brandon Valley 35

Wall 63, Edgemont 37

West Central 85, Sioux Falls Christian 74

Winner 72, Wagner 39

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Boys Basketball: Watertown blasts Brookings in opener; De Smet, Sioux Valley get first wins