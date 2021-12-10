Boys Basketball | Kent Roosevelt holds off Barberton for impressive Suburban League road victory

BARBERTON — The Barberton Magics had the best player on their home floor Friday night.

However, Kent Roosevelt had the best team, and one of its elder statesmen made sure of that in the late going to seal the Rough Riders' 54-50 Suburban League American Division victory.

Senior guard Jayden Reynolds hit 5-of-6 free throws during the final 2:47 of the game to help Roosevelt stave off a frantic Magics' run over the last six minutes, which saw Barberton nearly erase a 13-point deficit.

"We talked about being a resilient group, and we did not play very well down the stretch," said Rough Riders coach Christian Hunter. "Give Barberton credit for continuing to make plays and fight back into the game. But we had to get a stop in order to be a resilient group and we were able to do that."

Barberton, which had a lead for a precious few seconds in the second period, charged back from a 47-34 hole early in the final frame and got as close as 51-50 following an Anthony Easter layup with 40 seconds left.

Roosevelt, plagued by carelessness with the basketball for the entire 32 minutes, immediately turned it over after the ensuing inbound. Barberton gained possession and called a timeout with 34.7 showing on the scoreboard above Greynolds Floor.

However, the Magics returned the favor out of the timeout as a Barberton player stumbled backwards toward his bench after receiving the inbound pass.

Reynolds was then fouled and sent to the line. There, he calmly canned a pair of free tosses to extend the lead to 53-50 with 27 seconds remaining.

"Jayden is our leader and a guy who, that is who he has been for us and that is who we expect him to be," said Hunter of Reynolds, who has played on the Roosevelt varsity since his freshman season. "He came up big tonight."

Easter, who scored 11 of his 13 points in the final quarter, had an opportunity to tie the game in the waning seconds but his 3-ball from out top missed the mark.

Roosevelt got the rebound and the ball into the hands of Reynolds, who sank the clinching free toss with 4.5 seconds left.

Seven players scored for the Rough Riders, who improved to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in the American. Guard Tyrel Ellington, the lone sophomore on the team's 11-player varsity roster, led the way with 11 points off Hunter's bench, including a 5-of-6 effort from the foul line.

"Tyrel is going to be a good player. He is learning and growing each night out," said Hunter. "Obviously being young, all the experience he gets is valuable and he is getting better. We like Tyrel and we are excited about where he is at and who he is going to be."

The other six players all scored between three and nine points. Reynolds had nine, doing most of his damage from the line. Blake Green also scored nine off of three 3s. Desmeal Leigh and Gavin Leslie supplied eight points apiece while Seth Bowser added six and Kevin Ina had three.

"I think that is one of the potentially good things about our team — any night, there can be a different guy leading us in scoring," said Hunter. "That will make us harder to guard, harder to prepare for. When we share the ball and we play together as a group, those things should happen."

For the first 26 minutes of action, the Magics' offense was senior Tony Fox. The high-scoring guard accounted for 28 of his team's first 34 points, and that was just barely good enough to keep Barberton in contention until help arrived in the form of Easter, who led a 16-4 surge late.

Fox finished with 31.

"We didn't stop him," said Hunter. "He obviously had a big night. He was difficult for us to guard tonight. But again, I am just proud of our guys for being resilient on the road; this is not an easy to play."

Still, for much of the night, Barberton (0-2, 0-1 American), smarting from a 72-25 loss to Green on Tuesday, appeared to lack the firepower to overtake the Rough Riders.

After trailing 15-9 after eight minutes, Fox's 3 at the 4:50 mark of the second quarter gave the Magics their only lead of the night at 18-17. And it didn't last long as Bowser quickly answered at the other end, which ignited a 13-2 Roosevelt run to punctuate the half.

Ina's 3 opened the second half and gave the Rough Riders their largest lead to that point. A Fox drive and free throw reduced the margin to eight points moments later, but Barberton got no closer during the stanza and a Leslie free throw in the final seconds expanded the gap to 43-30 after 24 minutes.