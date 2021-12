More than 200 British Airways passengers are unexpectedly still in the Caribbean after a weekend of disruption for BA flights.Problems began early on Saturday morning at Gatwick airport, after passengers for British Airways flight 2157 to Antigua and Grenada checked in.They boarded the Boeing 777 jet for a 9.25am departure. But, as one passenger told The Independent: “We spent seven hours on the ground at Gatwick on two different aircraft with no food and very little water.”It is understood that an air-conditioning fault on the first plane could not be fixed, and that around five hours after the scheduled departure...

WORLD ・ 12 HOURS AGO