Boys Basketball Roundup: CMCS stops LQPV, 57-44

69-57. Lapeer beats Davison! “Feeding off the student sections energy!” Logan Dunbar leads the lightning with 20 points! “Unbelievable team effort just a complete team win.” 32 point 3rd quarter! 12 threes made on the night. Dunbar 20 points efficient from everywhere, great game . Jesse Johnston 16 points phenomenal game again. Owen Boyle 13 points all in the second half, great defense, great game. 9 points from Cole Bennett getting to the rim all night. Brendan Pillar with great decisions all night and 7 points. 4 points from Owen Hebberd. “You can make the case Owen Hebberd was MVP handling the press all night and guarding the ball all night! Just unbelievable team effort! I’m a fortunate coach with the 10 guys I got! Go Bolts!”
