Boys Basketball Roundup: CMCS stops LQPV, 57-44

On Saturday December 4th, the Boys Freshman Basketball team concluded their three-game road trip to begin the season with a 53-44 victory at Illiana Christian. The Kougars and Illiana traded baskets for most of the first quarter ending with a 16-14 KV lead. The sceond quarter however was all Illiana, as they outscored KV 17-8 to take a 33-22 halftime lead. Just like at Munster in the season opener, KV turned up the defense in the second half and frustrated Illiana. The Kougars outscored Illiana 31-11 over the course second half to emerge with a well deserved and hard fought 53-44 victory.

BASKETBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO