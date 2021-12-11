ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Boys Basketball Roundup: CMCS stops LQPV, 57-44

By Tom Elliott
West Central Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bluejays are ranked third in the state in Class A by the Minnesota Basketball News and return West Central Tribune All-Area member Case Mulder. Friday night, they got their second test of the season and looked strong, beat host Lac qui Parle Valley 57-44. Caleb Vander Beek led...

