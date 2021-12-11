ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMass Lowell blanks UVM men’s hockey

By Angelique Martinez
 2 days ago

Norm Bazin’s River Hawks handed Vermont a 3-0 shutout on Friday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse. UMass Lowell opened scoring six minutes into the first period with a goal from Connor Sondergren.

A single goal in each period by Lowell led the Hawks past Vermont for its ninth victory of the year. With the win, the River Hawks improve to 9-3-3 overall. The Catamounts and River Hawks meet again Saturday night to close out the weekend series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

With the loss, UVM falls to 3-10-2 overall and 2-5-2 in Hockey East play. The Catamounts are still on the hunt for its second victory at home this season.

UVM men’s hoops holds off Brown

The Catamounts closed their Rhode Island road trip on the right note on Friday night. UVM men’s basketball led for almost 38 minutes of play as the Cats held off Brown 70-65 to get back in the win column. Four Vermont players scored in double-digits, with senior forward Ryan Davis leading the way with 18 […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
