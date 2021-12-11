UVM men’s hoops holds off Brown

The Catamounts closed their Rhode Island road trip on the right note on Friday night.

UVM men’s basketball led for almost 38 minutes of play as the Cats held off Brown 70-65 to get back in the win column.

Four Vermont players scored in double-digits, with senior forward Ryan Davis leading the way with 18 points in the win.

Vermont improved to 6-4 this season, and will stay on the road for its next matchup against Northeastern on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.