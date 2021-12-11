ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UVM men’s hoops holds off Brown

By Frank DeLuca
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYu4M_0dK28mOk00

The Catamounts closed their Rhode Island road trip on the right note on Friday night.

UVM men’s basketball led for almost 38 minutes of play as the Cats held off Brown 70-65 to get back in the win column.

Four Vermont players scored in double-digits, with senior forward Ryan Davis leading the way with 18 points in the win.

Vermont improved to 6-4 this season, and will stay on the road for its next matchup against Northeastern on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Will Muschamp News

Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

360-pound college basketball player tosses dime after taking rough fall

The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Rhode Island State
The Spun

Top Transfer QB Reportedly Visiting Ole Miss This Weekend

With Matt Corral heading to the NFL next year, Ole Miss is officially in the market for a quarterback. Lane Kiffin may have found a replacement for Corral in the form of an FCS standout. According to Chris Hummer of 247Sports, Incarnate Word transfer quarterback Cameron Ward is visiting Ole...
NFL
NewsTimes

UConn’s Geno Auriemma managing life without Paige Bueckers, Nika Muhl: ‘Got to weather the storm’

These last few days, which Geno Auriemma considers among the most difficult of his career, were supposed to be about UConn adjusting to life without Paige Bueckers. And they have been, mostly. The Huskies on Tuesday learned that Bueckers is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a tibial plateau fracture, an injury that brought all sorts of emotional and basketball complications into the 2021-22 equation.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU transfer DL announces commitment to rival SEC West program

After deciding to leave LSU after his freshman season, Landon Jackson has found a new home. The 6-7, 273-pound defensive lineman announced via Twitter on Sunday that he would be staying in the SEC West and playing for Sam Pittman at Arkansas. A native of Texarkana, Texas, Jackson enrolled at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uvm#Catamounts#Nexstar Media Inc
herdzone.com

Men’s Hoops Drops Road Contest to Akron

AKRON, Ohio – Marshall men's basketball (4-3) overcame a nine-point, halftime deficit, but fell short to the Akron Zips (4-3), 88-86, on Wednesday night at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio. "I don't look at one person. It has to be a group effort. I'm frustrated that we came...
AKRON, OH
uhcougars.com

Men's Hoops Drops Heartbreaker at #9 Alabama

Box Score TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Alabama got a huge dunk from JD Davison and then survived a final sequence that left Houston seething. The freshman's putback dunk with 33 seconds left and a final defensive stop gave No. 9 Alabama a 83-82 victory over No. 14 Houston on Saturday night for the Crimson Tide's second straight win over a team coming off a Final Four run.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

College Roundup — Grayson College men's hoops tops Tyler

TYLER — Tyrone Williams scored 34 points as Grayson College snapped a two-game losing streak with a 110-92 victory over Tyler Junior College in non-conference play. D.J. Thomas added 29 points and 10 assists, Aseem Luckey chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds, Samier Kinsler totaled 14 points and Joshua Robinson finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for the Vikings (6-3), who play at Murray State College on Saturday afternoon. ...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
seminoles.com

Men’s Hoops Falls At No. 2 Purdue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Sophomore Caleb Mills scored a team-high 22 points, and freshman John Butler scored 10 points, but the Florida State Seminoles were defeated by No. 2 Purdue, 93-65. Mills contributed three steals while Butler pulled down five rebounds. The Noles’ four-game winning streak against the Boilermakers ended this evening at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
FLORIDA STATE
WJHL

Coach Sanders announces retirement from ETSU football

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Days after East Tennessee State University’s historic playoff run came to an end, head football coach Randy Sanders announced his plans to retire. At a press conference Monday, Sanders told members of the media he is retiring following the 2021 season. A release from ETSU Athletics states that Sanders has […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Daily Republican

Prep Girls Hoops: Marion holds off late run by Harrisburg

It was a wire-to-wire win for Marion Saturday at the Black Diamond Harley-Davidson Shootout as the Wildcats knocked off Harrisburg 33-29. Harrisburg trailed by as many as 13 in the game, going into the locker room down 20-7 at halftime and had a chance to tie or win the game with four seconds left, but a turnover halted the comeback.
HARRISBURG, IL
kmrskkok.com

Jackrabbits Roll Past Cougars In Men’s Hoops

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The University of Minnesota Morris men’s basketball team would have needed to be nearly perfect on Friday night in its matchup at Division I opponent South Dakota State University and a slow start doomed the Cougars in a 112-47 loss to the Jackrabbits. UMN Morris will carry a 4-6 overall record into the start of UMAC play next week.
BROOKINGS, SD
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy