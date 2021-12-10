Lenawee Christian tops Hudson boys basketball at the buzzer

HUDSON — There is something in the air when the Lenawee Christian and Hudson boys basketball teams get together.

Last year in districts, LCS won with a shot on its final possession. On Friday night, the Cougars did it again, as Tyler VanEtten banked in a 3-pointer with no time left to lift his side to the 48-45 win.

“I thought they were going to switch out on me because they had been keying on me all day, so I didn’t know if it was really going to be available,” VanEtten said. “I had the confidence in myself to let it go and just hope and pray that it goes in.”

On the final play of the game, Tristan Beagle inbounded the ball to VanEtten, who finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars. Coming off a screen with 1.8 seconds left on the clock, VanEtten caught it, fading away and ultimately falling as he released the shot, which hit the glass and swished through the basket, causing the LCS fans to erupt in celebration while VanEtten got up and leapt over the bench to celebrate.

“We were proud of him because he was a little off in the first half," said head coach Matt Summer. "He kept his cool there and then late in the game, everyone in the gym knows who we’re trying to get the ball to."

Brandon Summer had 16 points for LCS (2-0) to go with two blocks, one assist and one rebound while Collin Davis tied VanEtten for the game-high in rebounds with seven.

For Hudson (0-1), Ambrose Horwath was the leader on the evening with 19 points along with five assists, three rebounds and two assists while Blake Tremaine and Rhys Mitchell scored nine and eight points respectively with Tremaine’s coming on three 3-pointers.

“A couple of things here and there, we had a couple of easy layups that we missed,” said Hudson coach Lance Horwath. “We have to remind the kids that we’re eight days in and did not have a lot practice time before we got to this game, so it’s knocking the rust off.”

In the opening frame, Hudson pulled out to a 12-4 lead, thanks in part to back-to-back 3-pointers from Horwath and Easten Strodtman, only for VanEtten’s first 3-pointer of the night to help kickstart the LCS offense. The Cougars closed the frame on a 12-4 run of their own and holding a lead of 16-14 at the end of the first.

The defenses took over in the second quarter, holding the two offenses to 16 points combined, six of which came courtesy of Horwath, including back-to-back layups to put his team back ahead. w Anthony Arredondo hit two free throws ultimately giving the Tigers a 24-22 lead at the half after Elliott Addleman hit a putback with time winding down.

Addleman hit a layup to start the third with VanEtten following it with a 3-pointer to put his team back ahead and a Summer layup in transition gave LCS its largest lead of the game at 29-24. Horwath hit a layup through a foul, knocking down the free throw, which was followed by a putback by Kodie Kirkland to get the Tigers going, leading off a 9-0 run to push them ahead, 33-29.

LCS came back to take a 34-33 lead, only for a 3-pointer from Tremaine to give Hudson a two-point lead going to the fourth, which started with a Jacob McKelvey layup to tie the game, only for Mitchell to hit a 3-pointer.

VanEtten hit a layup and a stepback 3-pointer with under five minutes to go to give LCS the lead back, which set off the teams trading baskets, with Beagle tying the game at 45-45. Missed free throws at both ends, and Davis pulling down the rebound off a second missed free throw with 4.5 seconds left for Hudson set up VanEtten’s shot.

LCS won the JV game, 48-44.

Morenci 55, Addison 49: At Morenci, the Bulldogs opened the season with a non-conference win behind a strong third quarter.

Morenci (1-0) held a 9-4 lead after the first and took a 17-16 into the half, but in the third Bryson Bachelder and the Bulldogs took the game over. Bachelder had eight of Morenci's 17 points as it led 34-24 going into the fourth.

Bachelder finished with 20 points while Shamus Alcock had 13 points and Braylon Stover added 10 points.

The Panthers (1-1) were led by Kobe Farrow's 23 points, 12 of which came in the fourth as Addison made a bit of a comeback. Nathan Sines added 11 points, eight of which came in the fourth.

Madison 45, Manchester 44: At Madison Twp., the defenses stepped up in the fourth quarter of this non-conference matchup, but the Trojans were a little tougher as they picked up win No. 1 on the season.

The Flying Dutchmen led 16-10 after the first and took a 29-24 lead into the half.

The Trojans (1-1) trimmed the deficit down to 39-38 going into the fourth where they held Manchester to five points.

The Flying Dutchmen were 0-for-3 from the free throw line in the final frame while Madison was 3-for-5 and Xavier Powers scored both of his baskets in the fourth to give it the win.

John Neal Jr. had 16 points while Dominic Regalado had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Adrian 66, Milan 41: At Adrian, the Maples opened the season strong, led by Joe Francis' big night as they top the Big Reds in non-conference play by 25 points.

Francis had 31 points and five steals with 17 of those points coming in the first quarter where Adrian outscored Milan, 21-5. The Maples had a 30-15 lead at the half.

Freshman Stevie Elam had 13 points, eight rebounds and five steals in his high school debut while Amarion Ficklen had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Britton Deerfield 73, Hillsdale Academy 20: At Britton, the Patriots had an impressive offensive showing, shooting 53% from the field as they dominated the Chargers in a non-conference game.

BD (2-0) was balanced with Karl Wielraert leading the way with 14 points and five rebounds while Mason Mueller had 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and a steal.

Three other scorers had eight points while and three more scored at least five.

The Patriots led 40-11 at the half.

Colon 46, Sand Creek 36: At Colon, the Aggies dropped to 0-2 on the season in a non-league road game.

The Magi led 22-15 at the half and 34-22 going into the fourth.

Tylan Waltz led Sand Creek with 19 points.

