Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

FRIDAY

BOYS

CLASSIC 8

Arrowhead 79, Waukesha West 54

Catholic Memorial 91, Waukesha North 48

Oconomowoc 81, Mukwonago 67

Waukesha South 51, Muskego 36

EAST CENTRAL

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 84, Kewaskum 48

GREATER METRO

Brookfield Central 95, West Allis Hale 66

Germantown 60, Brookfield East 50

Menomonee Falls 79, Sussex Hamilton 69

Wauwatosa East 67, Wauwatosa West 64 (OT)

METRO CLASSIC

Dominican 97, The Prairie School 84

Racine St. Catherine's 68, Martin Luther 51

St. Thomas More 67, Catholic Central 27

MIDWEST CLASSIC

HOPE Christian 93, Kenosha Reuther 48

St. Francis 62, St. John's Northwestern 56

University Lake/Trinity 60, Kenosha Christian Life 54

MILWAUKEE CITY

Washington 85, Madison 58

MILWAUKEE CITY – Blue

Reagan 58, School of Languages 35

NORTH SHORE

Grafton 61, Cedarburg 48

Homestead 62, West Bend East 53

Nicolet 76, Hartford 61

Slinger 47, Port Washington 32

Whitefish Bay 63, West Bend West 26

SOUTHEAST

Kenosha Bradford 46, Oak Creek 45

Kenosha Tremper 68, Racine Horlick 62

Racine Case 73, Kenosha Indian Trail 38

SOUTHERN LAKES

Burlington 54, Badger 36

Delavan-Darien 53, Waterford 43

Elkhorn 62, Union Grove 60

Westosha Central 76, Wilmot 32

WOODLAND – East

Cudahy 81, Milwaukee Lutheran 80

Shorewood 75, Greenfield 73

WOODLAND – West

Wisconsin Lutheran 88, New Berlin West 28

Pius XI 69, Greendale 66

NON-CONFERENCE

Kettle Moraine 54, Madison Edgewood 47

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 60, Watertown 55

Milwaukee Academy of Science 100, Memphis Hamilton (Tenn.) 72

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 79, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 65

Milwaukee King 79, Milwaukee Golda Meir 39

Milwaukee Riverside at Howard Fuller Academy (ppd.)

University School at Plymouth (ppd.)

STATE SCORES

Appleton East 105, Kaukauna 96

Brillion 65, Chilton 48

Cambria-Friesland 83, Madison Country Day 41

Crivitz 68, Lena 25

Cuba City 79, Boscobel 41

De Pere 90, Pulaski 38

Eau Claire Memorial 91, Eau Claire North 48

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 64, Gibraltar 62

Green Bay Notre Dame 74, Ashwaubenon 72

Green Bay Preble 62, Green Bay Southwest 58

Hortonville 57, Fond du Lac 46

Hurley 65, Butternut 23

Hustisford 44, Pardeeville 39

Kiel 63, Valders 55

Lodi 67, New Glarus 59

Madison East 84, Beloit Memorial 72

Madison La Follette 58, Madison Memorial 48

Manitowoc Lincoln 65, Sheboygan South 53

Manitowoc Roncalli 79, Two Rivers 21

Mauston 63, Westfield Area 38

Mayville 66, Lomira 52

Menasha 71, New London 42

Middleton 50, Madison West 30

Monona Grove 87, Jefferson 48

Monticello 48, Black Hawk 31

New Holstein 54, Sheboygan Falls 49

Northland Lutheran 65, Great Plains Lutheran (S.D.) 62

Oconto 59, Algoma 43

Oshkosh North 55, Appleton North 49

Platteville 52, Richland Center 50

River Ridge 40, Potosi 34

River Valley 60, Lancaster 48

Sauk Prairie 77, Poynette 45

Shawano 65, Seymour 58 (OT)

Sheboygan North 76, Bay Port 67

Southern Door 77, Sevastopol 64

Stratford 55, Athens 40

Superior 85, Duluth Denfeld (Minn.) 66

Verona Area 75, Janesville Parker 57

West De Pere 74, Appleton Xavier 72

Winneconne 78, Ripon 57

POSTPONEMENTS and CANCELLATIONS

Algoma vs. Oconto (ppd.)

Alma vs. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran (ppd.)

Amherst vs. Shiocton (ppd.)

Bonduel vs. Wittenberg-Birnamwood (ppd.)

Bruce vs. Birchwood (ppd.)

Cameron vs. Amery (ccd.)

Chequamegon vs. Assumption (ppd.)

D.C. Everest vs. Wausau West (ppd.)

Dodgeville vs. Prairie du Chien (ppd.)

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. Westby (ppd.)

Green Bay East vs. Green Bay West (ppd.)

Ithaca vs. Wauzeka-Steuben (ppd.)

Kickapoo vs. Seneca (ppd.)

La Farge vs. North Crawford (ppd.)

Ladysmith vs. Northwestern (ppd.)

Pittsville vs. Tri-County (ppd.)

Prairie Farm vs. Cornell (ppd.)

Rhinelander vs. Northland Pines (ppd.)

Southwestern vs. Fennimore (ppd.)

Sparta vs. Baraboo (ppd.)

Stevens Point Pacelli vs. Rosholt (ppd.)

Sturgeon Bay vs. Peshtigo (ppd.)

Suring vs. Saint Thomas Aquinas (ppd.)

Unity vs. Siren (ppd.)

Wisconsin Dells vs. Wautoma (ppd.)

Wisconsin Valley Lutheran vs. Gresham Community (ppd.)

For additional boys scores, schedules, standings and statistics, please visit www.wissports.net/boysbasketball

GIRLS

BIG EAST – South

Sheboygan Lutheran 88, Ozaukee 47

CLASSIC 8

Arrowhead 44, Waukesha West 40

Catholic Memorial 76, Waukesha North 25

Muskego 48, Waukesha South 19

Oconomowoc 72, Mukwonago 67

GREATER METRO

Brookfield Central 45, West Allis Hale 42

Brookfield East 64, Germantown 60

Sussex Hamilton 56, Menomonee Falls 27

Wauwatosa East 48, Wauwatosa West 40

METRO CLASSIC

The Prairie School 52, Dominican 51

NORTH SHORE

Cedarburg 69, Grafton 58

Hartford 51, Nicolet 38

Homestead 77, West Bend East 54

Slinger 69, Port Washington 42

Whitefish Bay 49, West Bend West 32

ROCK VALLEY

Edgerton 67, East Troy 21

Jefferson 48, Whitewater 40

SOUTHEAST

Franklin 61, Racine Park 14

Oak Creek 62, Kenosha Bradford 35

Racine Case 70, Kenosha Indian Trail 51

TRAILWAYS – South

Palmyra-Eagle 49, Johnson Creek 31

WOODLAND – East

Greenfield 80, Shorewood 49

Milwaukee Lutheran 70, Cudahy 29

South Milwaukee 52, Brown Deer 49

WOODLAND – West

Pewaukee 74, West Allis Central 32

Greendale at Pius XI (ppd. - Dec. 21)

NON-CONFERENCE

Catholic Central 78, Milwaukee Academy of Excellence 19

HOPE Christian 93, Kenosha Reuther 48

Kenosha Christian Life 42, University Lake/Trinity 28

STATE SCORES

Abbotsford 52, Prentice 33

Appleton East 70, Kaukauna 64

Appleton North 65, Oshkosh North 48

Arcadia 55, Westby 45

Assumption 35, Wausau Newman 29

Boscobel 67, Pecatonica 45

Clinton 66, Beloit Turner 31

Clintonville 36, Little Chute 23

Columbus 57, Cambridge 35

Cumberland 60, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 24

Florence 52, Goodman/Pembine 17

Fond du Lac St. Marys Springs 69, Lomira 47

Fort Atkinson 72, Monroe 38

Fox Valley Lutheran 54, Luxemburg-Casco 36

Freedom 62, Wrightstown 47

Freedom 79, Denmark 12

Great Plains Lutheran (S.D.) 61, Northland Lutheran 46

Hortonville 70, Fond du Lac 27

Howards Grove 49, Random Lake 36

Hurley 33, Drummond 19

Kohler 64, Sheboygan Christian 40

La Crosse Aquinas 67, La Crosse Central 28

Laconia 67, Winnebago Lutheran 55

Markesan 43, Fall River 38

Menasha 62, West De Pere 52

Middleton 44, Madison West 36

Niagara 55, Norway (Mich.) 30

Oostburg 65, Cedar Grove-Belgium 37

Oregon 53, Milton 41

Oshkosh Lourdes 70, Horicon 30

Oshkosh West 62, Kimberly 55

Randolph 59, Pardeeville 33

Reedsburg Area 70, Waunakee 48

Reedsville 50, Hilbert 42

Rio 71, Montello 21

Seymour 70, Green Bay East 15

Solon Springs 71, Bayfield 15

Washburn 64, Bayfield 32

POSTPONEMENTS and CANCELLATIONS

Athens vs. Stratford (ccd.)

For additional girls scores, schedules, standings and statistics, please visit www.wissports.net/girlsbasketball

Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Friday, Dec. 10, 2021