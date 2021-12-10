Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Friday, Dec. 10, 2021
FRIDAY
BOYS
CLASSIC 8
Arrowhead 79, Waukesha West 54
Catholic Memorial 91, Waukesha North 48
Oconomowoc 81, Mukwonago 67
Waukesha South 51, Muskego 36
EAST CENTRAL
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 84, Kewaskum 48
GREATER METRO
Brookfield Central 95, West Allis Hale 66
Germantown 60, Brookfield East 50
Menomonee Falls 79, Sussex Hamilton 69
Wauwatosa East 67, Wauwatosa West 64 (OT)
METRO CLASSIC
Dominican 97, The Prairie School 84
Racine St. Catherine's 68, Martin Luther 51
St. Thomas More 67, Catholic Central 27
MIDWEST CLASSIC
HOPE Christian 93, Kenosha Reuther 48
St. Francis 62, St. John's Northwestern 56
University Lake/Trinity 60, Kenosha Christian Life 54
MILWAUKEE CITY
Washington 85, Madison 58
MILWAUKEE CITY – Blue
Reagan 58, School of Languages 35
NORTH SHORE
Grafton 61, Cedarburg 48
Homestead 62, West Bend East 53
Nicolet 76, Hartford 61
Slinger 47, Port Washington 32
Whitefish Bay 63, West Bend West 26
SOUTHEAST
Kenosha Bradford 46, Oak Creek 45
Kenosha Tremper 68, Racine Horlick 62
Racine Case 73, Kenosha Indian Trail 38
SOUTHERN LAKES
Burlington 54, Badger 36
Delavan-Darien 53, Waterford 43
Elkhorn 62, Union Grove 60
Westosha Central 76, Wilmot 32
WOODLAND – East
Cudahy 81, Milwaukee Lutheran 80
Shorewood 75, Greenfield 73
WOODLAND – West
Wisconsin Lutheran 88, New Berlin West 28
Pius XI 69, Greendale 66
NON-CONFERENCE
Kettle Moraine 54, Madison Edgewood 47
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 60, Watertown 55
Milwaukee Academy of Science 100, Memphis Hamilton (Tenn.) 72
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 79, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 65
Milwaukee King 79, Milwaukee Golda Meir 39
Milwaukee Riverside at Howard Fuller Academy (ppd.)
University School at Plymouth (ppd.)
STATE SCORES
Appleton East 105, Kaukauna 96
Brillion 65, Chilton 48
Cambria-Friesland 83, Madison Country Day 41
Crivitz 68, Lena 25
Cuba City 79, Boscobel 41
De Pere 90, Pulaski 38
Eau Claire Memorial 91, Eau Claire North 48
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 64, Gibraltar 62
Green Bay Notre Dame 74, Ashwaubenon 72
Green Bay Preble 62, Green Bay Southwest 58
Hortonville 57, Fond du Lac 46
Hurley 65, Butternut 23
Hustisford 44, Pardeeville 39
Kiel 63, Valders 55
Lodi 67, New Glarus 59
Madison East 84, Beloit Memorial 72
Madison La Follette 58, Madison Memorial 48
Manitowoc Lincoln 65, Sheboygan South 53
Manitowoc Roncalli 79, Two Rivers 21
Mauston 63, Westfield Area 38
Mayville 66, Lomira 52
Menasha 71, New London 42
Middleton 50, Madison West 30
Monona Grove 87, Jefferson 48
Monticello 48, Black Hawk 31
New Holstein 54, Sheboygan Falls 49
Northland Lutheran 65, Great Plains Lutheran (S.D.) 62
Oconto 59, Algoma 43
Oshkosh North 55, Appleton North 49
Platteville 52, Richland Center 50
River Ridge 40, Potosi 34
River Valley 60, Lancaster 48
Sauk Prairie 77, Poynette 45
Shawano 65, Seymour 58 (OT)
Sheboygan North 76, Bay Port 67
Southern Door 77, Sevastopol 64
Stratford 55, Athens 40
Superior 85, Duluth Denfeld (Minn.) 66
Verona Area 75, Janesville Parker 57
West De Pere 74, Appleton Xavier 72
Winneconne 78, Ripon 57
POSTPONEMENTS and CANCELLATIONS
Algoma vs. Oconto (ppd.)
Alma vs. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran (ppd.)
Amherst vs. Shiocton (ppd.)
Bonduel vs. Wittenberg-Birnamwood (ppd.)
Bruce vs. Birchwood (ppd.)
Cameron vs. Amery (ccd.)
Chequamegon vs. Assumption (ppd.)
D.C. Everest vs. Wausau West (ppd.)
Dodgeville vs. Prairie du Chien (ppd.)
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. Westby (ppd.)
Green Bay East vs. Green Bay West (ppd.)
Ithaca vs. Wauzeka-Steuben (ppd.)
Kickapoo vs. Seneca (ppd.)
La Farge vs. North Crawford (ppd.)
Ladysmith vs. Northwestern (ppd.)
Pittsville vs. Tri-County (ppd.)
Prairie Farm vs. Cornell (ppd.)
Rhinelander vs. Northland Pines (ppd.)
Southwestern vs. Fennimore (ppd.)
Sparta vs. Baraboo (ppd.)
Stevens Point Pacelli vs. Rosholt (ppd.)
Sturgeon Bay vs. Peshtigo (ppd.)
Suring vs. Saint Thomas Aquinas (ppd.)
Unity vs. Siren (ppd.)
Wisconsin Dells vs. Wautoma (ppd.)
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran vs. Gresham Community (ppd.)
GIRLS
BIG EAST – South
Sheboygan Lutheran 88, Ozaukee 47
CLASSIC 8
Arrowhead 44, Waukesha West 40
Catholic Memorial 76, Waukesha North 25
Muskego 48, Waukesha South 19
Oconomowoc 72, Mukwonago 67
GREATER METRO
Brookfield Central 45, West Allis Hale 42
Brookfield East 64, Germantown 60
Sussex Hamilton 56, Menomonee Falls 27
Wauwatosa East 48, Wauwatosa West 40
METRO CLASSIC
The Prairie School 52, Dominican 51
NORTH SHORE
Cedarburg 69, Grafton 58
Hartford 51, Nicolet 38
Homestead 77, West Bend East 54
Slinger 69, Port Washington 42
Whitefish Bay 49, West Bend West 32
ROCK VALLEY
Edgerton 67, East Troy 21
Jefferson 48, Whitewater 40
SOUTHEAST
Franklin 61, Racine Park 14
Oak Creek 62, Kenosha Bradford 35
Racine Case 70, Kenosha Indian Trail 51
TRAILWAYS – South
Palmyra-Eagle 49, Johnson Creek 31
WOODLAND – East
Greenfield 80, Shorewood 49
Milwaukee Lutheran 70, Cudahy 29
South Milwaukee 52, Brown Deer 49
WOODLAND – West
Pewaukee 74, West Allis Central 32
Greendale at Pius XI (ppd. - Dec. 21)
NON-CONFERENCE
Catholic Central 78, Milwaukee Academy of Excellence 19
HOPE Christian 93, Kenosha Reuther 48
Kenosha Christian Life 42, University Lake/Trinity 28
STATE SCORES
Abbotsford 52, Prentice 33
Appleton East 70, Kaukauna 64
Appleton North 65, Oshkosh North 48
Arcadia 55, Westby 45
Assumption 35, Wausau Newman 29
Boscobel 67, Pecatonica 45
Clinton 66, Beloit Turner 31
Clintonville 36, Little Chute 23
Columbus 57, Cambridge 35
Cumberland 60, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 24
Florence 52, Goodman/Pembine 17
Fond du Lac St. Marys Springs 69, Lomira 47
Fort Atkinson 72, Monroe 38
Fox Valley Lutheran 54, Luxemburg-Casco 36
Freedom 62, Wrightstown 47
Freedom 79, Denmark 12
Great Plains Lutheran (S.D.) 61, Northland Lutheran 46
Hortonville 70, Fond du Lac 27
Howards Grove 49, Random Lake 36
Hurley 33, Drummond 19
Kohler 64, Sheboygan Christian 40
La Crosse Aquinas 67, La Crosse Central 28
Laconia 67, Winnebago Lutheran 55
Markesan 43, Fall River 38
Menasha 62, West De Pere 52
Middleton 44, Madison West 36
Niagara 55, Norway (Mich.) 30
Oostburg 65, Cedar Grove-Belgium 37
Oregon 53, Milton 41
Oshkosh Lourdes 70, Horicon 30
Oshkosh West 62, Kimberly 55
Randolph 59, Pardeeville 33
Reedsburg Area 70, Waunakee 48
Reedsville 50, Hilbert 42
Rio 71, Montello 21
Seymour 70, Green Bay East 15
Solon Springs 71, Bayfield 15
Washburn 64, Bayfield 32
POSTPONEMENTS and CANCELLATIONS
Athens vs. Stratford (ccd.)
