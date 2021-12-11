ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Hills' Arrington leads returning crop of wrestlers

By Jake Oswalt joswalt@tribdem.com
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 3 days ago
Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington, right, gets a grip on Richland’s Allen Mangus before beating him by technical fall in a 132-pound contest during a PIAA Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match in Sidman, PA., Thursday, Jan.21, 2021. By John Rucosky jrucosky@tribdem.com

Area wrestlers and coaches were forced to navigate the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic during the shortened 2021 season.

The postseason was altered with District 6 instituting a sectional tournament. Districts 5 and 6 hosted their championships. Two regional tournaments took place before eight wrestlers in each weight class advanced to Hershey.

A return to previous postseason structure will highlight this year’s season. Forest Hills senior Jackson Arrington, a North Carolina State signee that is ranked No. 1 in the country at 145 pounds, will be seeking his third PIAA Class 2A title this winter in Hershey, likely at 152.

“He was always a very good wrestler, and he won it as a freshman,” said Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer, who earned two state championships with the Rangers before grappling at Penn State. “But he has a willingness to go the extra mile, and he always wants to learn. He’s always picking somebody’s brain. He continues to evolve and he’s getting better and better.”

Arrington is 107-6 over his first three seasons. He won gold medals as a freshman and junior, and took home bronze as a sophomore.

Four other state medalists are back in Bishop McCort Catholic’s Mason Gibson, Chestnut Ridge’s Ross Dull and Luke Moore and North Star’s Connor Yoder. Gibson was a silver medalist at 120, Yoder took fifth place at 152 and Dull (126) and Moore (152) both finished in seventh place.

Bishop McCort Catholic is facing a two-year postseason ban for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons because of a violation of PIAA’s rules regarding transfers and recruiting. Coach Bill Bassett has been suspended for two seasons.

A full-length season awaits wrestlers. Annual tournaments are back on the docket for grapplers to compete in once again.

“After last year with COVID delaying and shortening the season, I am excited to have a full season of wrestling,” said Westmont Hilltop first-year coach Cory Berchick, who took over for Matt Beaujon, who is still on the staff as an assistant.

Berchick is one six new coaches in the area. The list also includes Bishop McCort Catholic’s Howard Forrest, Cambria Heights’ Adam Terza to pair with Steve Makin as a co-head coach, Conemaugh Township’s Brian Heinrich, North Star’s Sal Lascari (formerly at Berlin Brothersvalley) and Somerset’s Nate Phillips.

Portage is now in a co-op with nearby Penn Cambria.

Chestnut Ridge and Forest Hills are picked by coaches to contend for the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title. The Lions went 11-1 and 8-0 in the LHAC.

Chestnut Ridge claimed its 10th straight District 5 title, and the squad returns five individual district champions and four runners-up from last year in Calan Bollman, Colton Bollman, Dull, Daniel Moore and Luke Moore.

“This team has the potential to accomplish big things on both an individual and team basis,” Chestnut Ridge coach Josh Deputy said. “There is also the potential for several strong leaders to emerge from this group. Yet again, the key word is potential. The coaching staff is confident that there will be a few that step to the forefront and shoulder this responsibility and do it well.”

The Rangers went 9-2 and 7-1 in the LHAC in 2021. Forest Hills claimed its second straight District 6 Class 2A team title. Clarion commit Easton Toth is one of eight returning starters.

Chestnut Ridge travels to Forest Hills on Dec. 21.

North Star (11-4 in 2021) is predicted to contend for the WestPAC title.

The Cougars return seven starters from last year’s lineup. Berlin Brothersvalley welcomes back seven starters, and Meyersdale will look to replace two District 5 individual champions.

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.

