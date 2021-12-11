ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Tire flies off expressway, damages a nail salon and car

By Iris Karami
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Debris across the highway has one local business owner concerned after a tire hits the roof of the business and damages a nearby vehicle.

On Thursday, winds were strong pushing the palm trees back and forth and interfering with the cable connection inside the nail salon, Nails by Blankaah.

While attending to customers, salon owner Blankaah Sauceda, and her customers heard a loud thud on the roof.

“Just to have something fly from the expressway—yeah it’s scary,” said Sauceda.

Sauceda joined her neighbors to investigate the scene when they found a small tire in the neighboring building.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q19MK_0dK280JF00
    Credit: ValleyCentrals Iris Karami
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UO497_0dK280JF00

“We immediately ran out,” said Sauceda. “We couldn’t figure out whatever had damaged our roof came from until we learned from the neighbor that it was a tire that flew from the expressway”

Immediately, Sauceda called the landowners and Harlingen Police arrived on the scene.

“Harlingen officers had been called over to the expressway for a tire that had come off of a trailer,” said Sergeant Larry Moore, public information officer of the Harlingen Police Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Rb1j_0dK280JF00
Credit: KVEO Iris Karami; Pictured: Car Damaged

The tire hit Sauceda’s roof twice, hit a parked car dismantling the mirror, and striking another building leaving a mark, according to Sauceda.

Harlingen police were able to find the driver; the tire flew off from a trailer while in motion.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBTkn_0dK280JF00
    Credit: KVEO Iris Karami
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CMcYQ_0dK280JF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RQKJ4_0dK280JF00

“As far as I know the tire was returned back to the owner they had to get the tire back on the trailer somehow,” said Moore.

Moore said that the accident is reported as a crash while Sauceda said the landlords will have the insurance appraise the damages.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

ValleyCentral

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, a sheriff said. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. Sunday when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life in Baytown, about […]
ValleyCentral

Father arrested after infant dies in Harlingen crash

UPDATED: This article has been updated with new information. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have arrested a man they say fled the scene of a crash where his infant son died in the vehicle he was driving. According to a release, police attempted to stop a white car in Harlingen and the driver then attempted […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville police arrest man wanted for burglary and theft

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has now arrested a man wanted for multiple offenses. Police had been on the lookout for Miguel Angel Salas, 30, for several warrants including burglary of a motor vehicle, theft and credit card abuse. On Monday, police stated that Salas had been arrested on December 11 without […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Homicide investigation in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department has issued a statement on a current homicide investigation. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area of 6th Street and Bridge Avenue in Weslaco as they investigate.
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Authorities investigate fatal crash in Mission

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Mission. A Ford Explorer with seven passengers crashed into another vehicle on Trosper and Mile 2 Road after failing to stop for Border Patrol. According to a release by The Department of Public Safety, DPS was called to assist Border Patrol in the […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Man that struck Brownsville officer with vacuum arraigned

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville man arraigned after attacking officer with vacuum. According to a release by the Brownsville Police Department, Frank Avalos has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, attempting to take weapon from peace officer, resisting arrest, and evading arrest. His bond is set at over one million dollars. Brownsville […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

One arrested for murder after woman found dead in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A person was arrested for murder after a woman was found dead at a mobile home park in Edinburg earlier this week. On Tuesday Dec. 7, officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of North Closner Blvd. in reference to a woman who was unresponsive. Upon arrival, officers […]
EDINBURG, TX
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

