This is the last thing you would expect to see on a golf course. A woman was arrested after leadings cop on a car chase through a golf course in Vero Beach, FL on Tuesday. Police say 60-year-old Jodi Ann Harvey led cops through the Grand Harbor Golf Course after she drove through the gates of the property. She then found her way onto the course, and police had to box her in. Eventually, police caught up with Harvey.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO