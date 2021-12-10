ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas, OH

Kent State Tuscarawas men's basketball downs Andrews University, 66-50

By Rob Brindley
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago

Nobody likes tests, but they are an important indicator of your progress at any given time.

The Kent State Tuscarawas Golden Eagles men's basketball team was tested for the second time in as many games on Friday afternoon and got another passing mark, even though they may have given Coach Richard Tharp a few more gray hairs before pulling out a 66-50 win.

In a sense, the first half started with a false start by KSU Tuscarawas.

It looked like the game was going to be runaway at the beginning, as the Eagles jumped out to the 6-0 lead on two DeJuan Lawrence baskets. The first bucket was on a spin move to the hoop and the second via a dunk moments later, while Kameron Shockley added a steal and runout hoop as the Eagles looked to make Andrews University raise the white flag early.

The Cardinals however, quickly responded taking a 13-12 lead with 11:23 left in the first half. They were still on top 18-16 as the Eagles turned the ball over on successive possessions, until JaJuantae Young drilled a triple with 6:38 left that sparked a 10-0 run for a KSU Tusc 26-18 lead.

As Andrews tried charge back, Vinne Roper made a diving steal and while sitting on his backside, fired a pass to Jordan Stevens for a layup. A layup by Kyle Shockley, a triple by Braden Rostad and a Roper stick back of an errant shot seemingly had the Eagles in full control.

However, the visitors took advantage of Navy and Gold miscues and scraped their way back to a 30-30 halftime tie while the Eagles offense was silent over the final three minutes of the half. On multiple possessions, while trying to play unselfishly, the Eagles made one pass too many and turned the ball over to the Cardinals while passing up high percentage shots.

Seven minutes into the final frame, the Eagles clawed their way to a 36-32 lead which seemed insurmountable at the time, but it was just a good start. A huge Lawrence baseline jumper and a Roper floater in the lane increased the separation to 10 points (47-37) as KSU Tusc finally surged ahead with 9:51 left to play.

Over the final seven minutes, the Eagles defensive intensity level was off the charts. They trapped, chased and forced the Cardinals into bad decisions and turned them over as the Eagles forced tempo on the offensive end.

The game never got closer than nine points the rest of the way as the Shockley brothers singlehandedly outdueled the Cardinals 16-9, taking their biggest lead of the game at 61-45 which also proved to be the final margin.

Kyle Shockley scored 12 points in the final 4:51 on a steal and breakaway dunk, a triple, two lay ins and a free throw. Brother Kameron scored four points and raced the length of the court for a dunk after a steal of his own and also jammed in a missed shot at the rim.

KSU Tusc played without the services of starting shooting guard London Cobbs who was out with a hamstring injury. All nine Eagles who play scored and Kyle Shockley poured in a season high and collegiate career best 21 points as the Eagles improved to 7-2 on the season.

With finals week on the brink, the Golden Eagles will be off until Saturday, Dec. 18 when they host Villa Maria College at 300 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Kent State Tuscarawas men's basketball downs Andrews University, 66-50

