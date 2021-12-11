ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Mass casualty incident’ reported after tornado hits Amazon distribution center in Illinois

By Hannah James
 3 days ago

Edwardsville, Ill. (FOX2) — An emergency responder can be heard calling in a mass casualty incident.

The tornado hit an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois. According to news outlets in that area, multiple workers are trapped in the warehouse after a massive structural collapse occurred.

Beshear: Tornado death toll climbs to 74

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says that as of this afternoon, the state’s death toll from the storms has risen to 74, 69 of whom have been identified, and the state has at least 109 Kentuckians still missing. Beshear says Kentucky State Police ask that those trying to find their missing loved […]
FRANKFORT, KY
Update on the latest storm surveys

With the number of storm reports and possible tornadoes that occurred Friday evening through Saturday morning, it will be days, if not weeks before all of the storm surveys are completed by our National Weather Service offices in Nashville, Paducah, and Louisville.
