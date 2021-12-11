‘Mass casualty incident’ reported after tornado hits Amazon distribution center in Illinois
Edwardsville, Ill. (FOX2) — An emergency responder can be heard calling in a mass casualty incident.Live Updates: Multiple tornadoes touch down in St. Louis area
The tornado hit an Amazon distribution center in Edwardsville, Illinois. According to news outlets in that area, multiple workers are trapped in the warehouse after a massive structural collapse occurred.Arkansas nursing home hit by tornado killing two, injuring five Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.
Comments / 1