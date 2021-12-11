Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper, Moultrie, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-10 22:56:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 23:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for south central, central, southeastern and east central Illinois. A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms....alerts.weather.gov
