ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Rho-GEF Trio regulates osteosarcoma progression and osteogenic differentiation through Rac1 and RhoA

By Junyi Wang
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOsteosarcoma (OS) is the most common primary bone tumor. Its high mortality rate and metastasis rate seriously threaten human health. Currently, the treatment has reached a plateau, hence we urgently need to explore new therapeutic directions. In this paper, we found that Trio was highly expressed in osteosarcoma than normal tissues...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals: measurement, causes and impact

Breakthrough infections with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in fully vaccinated individuals are receiving intense scrutiny because of their importance in determining how long restrictions to control virus transmission will need to remain in place in highly vaccinated populations as well as in determining the need for additional vaccine doses or changes to the vaccine formulations and/or dosing intervals. Measurement of breakthrough infections is challenging outside of randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind field trials. However, laboratory and observational studies are necessary to understand the impact of waning immunity, viral variants and other determinants of changing vaccine effectiveness against various levels of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) severity. Here, we describe the approaches being used to measure vaccine effectiveness and provide a synthesis of the burgeoning literature on the determinants of vaccine effectiveness and breakthrough rates. We argue that, rather than trying to tease apart the contributions of factors such as age, viral variants and time since vaccination, the rates of breakthrough infection are best seen as a consequence of the level of immunity at any moment in an individual, the variant to which that individual is exposed and the severity of disease being considered. We also address key open questions concerning the transition to endemicity, the potential need for altered vaccine formulations to track viral variants, the need to identify immune correlates of protection, and the public health challenges of using various tools to counter breakthrough infections, including boosters in an era of global vaccine shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Mapping single-cell-resolution cell phylogeny reveals cell population dynamics during organ development

Mapping the cell phylogeny of a complex multicellular organism relies on somatic mutations accumulated from zygote to adult. Available cell barcoding methods can record about three mutations per barcode, enabling only low-resolution mapping of the cell phylogeny of complex organisms. Here we developed SMALT, a substitution mutation-aided lineage-tracing system that outperforms the available cell barcoding methods in mapping cell phylogeny. We applied SMALT to Drosophila melanogaster and obtained on average more than 20 mutations on a three-kilobase-pair barcoding sequence in early-adult cells. Using the barcoding mutations, we obtained high-quality cell phylogenetic trees, each comprising several thousand internal nodes with 84"“93% median bootstrap support. The obtained cell phylogenies enabled a population genetic analysis that estimates the longitudinal dynamics of the number of actively dividing parental cells (Np) in each organ through development. The Np dynamics revealed the trajectory of cell births and provided insight into the balance of symmetric and asymmetric cell division.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transcriptome analysis of Rafflesia cantleyi flower stages reveals insights into the regulation of senescence

Rafflesia is a unique plant species existing as a single flower and produces the largest flower in the world. While Rafflesia buds take up to 21Â months to develop, its flowers bloom and wither within about a week. In this study, transcriptome analysis was carried out to shed light on the molecular mechanism of senescence in Rafflesia. A total of 53.3 million high quality reads were obtained from two Rafflesia cantleyi flower developmental stages and assembled to generate 64,152 unigenes. Analysis of this dataset showed that 5,166 unigenes were differentially expressed, in which 1,073 unigenes were identified as genes involved in flower senescence. Results revealed that as the flowers progress to senescence, more genes related to flower senescence were significantly over-represented compared to those related to plant growth and development. Senescence of the R. cantleyi flower activates senescence-associated genes in the transcription activity (members of the transcription factor families MYB, bHLH, NAC, and WRKY), nutrient remobilization (autophagy-related protein and transporter genes), and redox regulation (CATALASE). Most of the senescence-related genes were found to be differentially regulated, perhaps for the fine-tuning of various responses in the senescing R. cantleyi flower. Additionally, pathway analysis showed the activation of genes such as ETHYLENE RECEPTOR, ETHYLENE-INSENSITIVE 2, ETHYLENE-INSENSITIVE 3, and ETHYLENE-RESPONSIVE TRANSCRIPTION FACTOR, indicating the possible involvement of the ethylene hormone response pathway in the regulation of R. cantleyi senescence. Our results provide a model of the molecular mechanism underlying R. cantleyi flower senescence, and contribute essential information towards further understanding the biology of the Rafflesiaceae family.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Generation of permanent neonatal diabetes mellitus dogs with glucokinase point mutations through base editing

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00304-y Published online 12 October 2021. In the original publication of this Correspondence1, we made an error in the authors affiliations. We apologize for any inconvenience that it may have caused. Now we provided a corrected version here about the affiliations of all authors here. Xiaomin Wang1,3,4,5,6, Yanhui Liang1,3,4,5, Jianping...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Cancer Institute#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Breast Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Trio#Gef#Os
Nature.com

CircRNA circ-NNT mediates myocardial ischemia/reperfusion injury through activating pyroptosis by sponging miR-33a-5p and regulating USP46 expression

Pyroptosis has been implicated in the pathophysiology of myocardial infarction (MI) in rodents, but its contribution to reperfusion injury in MI patients is unclear. Here, we evaluated pyroptosis in MI patients in vitro and in vivo models of myocardial ischemia/reperfusion (I/R) injury. We also investigated the molecular mechanisms that regulate pyroptosis and myocardial I/R injury in these in vitro and in vivo models. The study showed that MI patients exhibited elevated serum concentrations of the pyroptosis-related pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1Î² and IL-18. Increased levels of IL-1Î² and IL-18 as well as the pyroptosis-related inflammatory caspases (caspase-1 and 11) were detected in cultured cardiomyocytes after anoxia/reoxygenation (A/R) and in cardiac tissues after I/R. Circ-NNT and USP46 were upregulated while miR-33a-5p was downregulated in MI patients, as well as in cultured cardiomyocytes after A/R and cardiac tissues after I/R. Circ-NNT or USP46 knockdown or miR-33a-5p overexpression inhibited the expression of pro-caspase-1, cleaved caspase-1, pro-caspase-11, cleaved caspase-11, IL-1Î², and IL-18 in A/R cardiomyocytes and attenuated myocardial infarction in I/R mice. The results from luciferase reporter assays and gene overexpression/knockdown studies indicated that miR-33a-5p directly targets USP46, and circ-NNT regulates USP46 by acting as a miR-33a-5p sponge. Direct association between circ-NNT and miR-33a-5p in cardiomyocytes was confirmed by pull-down assays. In summary, pyroptosis is activated during myocardial I/R and contributes to reperfusion injury. Circ-NNT promotes pyroptosis and myocardial I/R injury by acting as a miR-33a-5p sponge to regulate USP46. This circ-NNTâ†’miR-33a-5pâ†’USP46 signaling axis may serve as a potential target for the development of cardio-protective agents to improve the clinical outcome of reperfusion therapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Protein function prediction for newly sequenced organisms

Recent successes in protein function prediction have shown the superiority of approaches that integrate multiple types of experimental evidence over methods that rely solely on homology. However, newly sequenced organisms continue to represent a difficult challenge, because only their protein sequences are available and they lack data derived from large-scale experiments. Here we introduce S2F (Sequence to Function), a network propagation approach for the functional annotation of newly sequenced organisms. Our main idea is to systematically transfer functionally relevant data from model organisms to newly sequenced ones, thus allowing us to use a label propagation approach. S2F introduces a novel label diffusion algorithm that can account for the presence of overlapping communities of proteins with related functions. As most newly sequenced organisms are bacteria, we tested our approach in the context of bacterial genomes. Our extensive evaluation shows a great improvement over existing sequence-based methods, as well as four state-of-the-art general-purpose protein function prediction methods. Our work demonstrates that employing a diffusion process over networks of transferred functional data is an effective way to improve predictions over simple homology. S2F is applicable to any type of newly sequenced organism as well as to those for which experimental evidence is available. A free, easy to run version of S2F is available at https://www.paccanarolab.org/s2f.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The increased prevalence of keloids in atopic dermatitis patients with allergic comorbidities: a nationwide retrospective cohort study

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is associated with allergic comorbidities, such as asthma, allergic rhinitis (AR), and allergic contact dermatitis (ACD). The etiology of keloid is largely unknown; however, AD and keloid share inflammatory pathways characterized by T-helper cell 2 cytokines and increased dermal fibroblast activity. The prevalence of keloids has been reported to increase in patients with AD, but it remains controversial. This study aimed to estimate the prevalence of keloids in patients with AD, and compare it with the prevalence of other comorbidities of AD. We assessed the Korean National Health Information Database and medical records including coexisting asthma, AR, and ACD. Single and multiple logistic regression models were created for keloids and each allergic disease. The prevalence of keloids was higher in the AD group than in the control group. Among patients with AD, adolescents and adults had a higher prevalence of keloids than infants and children. The risk of keloids was high with AD alone, and coexisting asthma significantly increased the risk. Similarly, the risk of keloids was higher in AR associated with AD and ACD associated with AD than in AD alone. Thus, among Koreans, patients with AD have a higher risk of keloid development, with coexisting allergic diseases increasing the risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Retraction Note to: Schnurri-3 regulates BMP9-induced osteogenic differentiation and angiogenesis of human amniotic mesenchymal stem cells through Runx2 and VEGF

Retraction Note to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-020-2279-5 published online 29 January 2020. The Editors-in-Chief have retracted this article due to concerns raised about Figs. 5 and 6. In Fig. 5D, it appears that the partially enlarged image in the sim-shn3 group is not a part of the low-magnification image. Additionally, the images of the BMP9 group detecting CD31 and the BMP9"‰+"‰Shn3 group detecting MECN are very similar. It appears that the images of these two different groups are from a unified tissue specimen. In Fig. 6E, the images of RFP, BMP9 and sim-Shn3 groups appear to derive from the same culture cells. The results of this article are therefore unreliable.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tumors
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

The impact of fine particulate matter (PM) on various beneficial functions of human endometrial stem cells through its key regulator SERPINB2

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Fine particulate matter (PM) has a small diameter but a large surface area; thus, it may have broad toxic effects that subsequently damage many tissues of the human body. Interestingly, many studies have suggested that the recent decline in female fertility could be associated with increased PM exposure. However, the precise mechanisms underlying the negative effects of PM exposure on female fertility are still a matter of debate. A previous study demonstrated that resident stem cell deficiency limits the cyclic regenerative capacity of the endometrium and subsequently increases the pregnancy failure rate. Therefore, we hypothesized that PM exposure induces endometrial tissue damage and subsequently reduces the pregnancy rate by inhibiting various beneficial functions of local endometrial stem cells. Consistent with our hypothesis, we showed for the first time that PM exposure significantly inhibits various beneficial functions of endometrial stem cells, such as their self-renewal, transdifferentiation, and migratory capacities, in vitro and in vivo through the PM target gene SERPINB2, which has recently been shown to be involved in multiple stem cell functions. In addition, the PM-induced inhibitory effects on the beneficial functions of endometrial stem cells were significantly diminished by SERPINB2 depletion. Our findings may facilitate the development of promising therapeutic strategies for improving reproductive outcomes in infertile women.
CANCER
Nature.com

Differentiation therapy for myeloid malignancies: beyond cytotoxicity

Blocked cellular differentiation is a central pathologic feature of the myeloid malignancies, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Treatment regimens promoting differentiation have resulted in incredible cure rates in certain AML subtypes, such as acute promyelocytic leukemia. Over the past several years, we have seen many new therapies for MDS/AML enter clinical practice, including epigenetic therapies (e.g., 5-azacitidine), isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) inhibitors, fms-like kinase 3 (FLT3) inhibitors, and lenalidomide for deletion 5q (del5q) MDS. Despite not being developed with the intent of manipulating differentiation, induction of differentiation is a major mechanism by which several of these novel agents function. In this review, we examine the new therapeutic landscape for these diseases, focusing on the role of hematopoietic differentiation and the impact of inflammation and aging. We review how current therapies in MDS/AML promote differentiation as a part of their therapeutic effect, and the cellular mechanisms by which this occurs. We then outline potential novel avenues to achieve differentiation in the myeloid malignancies for therapeutic purposes. This emerging body of knowledge about the importance of relieving differentiation blockade with anti-neoplastic therapies is important to understand how current novel agents function and may open avenues to developing new treatments that explicitly target cellular differentiation. Moving beyond cytotoxic agents has the potential to open new and unexpected avenues in the treatment of myeloid malignancies, hopefully providing more efficacy with reduced toxicity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Centromere protein F promotes progression of hepatocellular carcinoma through ERK and cell cycle-associated pathways

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the deadliest cancer types worldwide. The centromere proteins (CENPs) are critical for the mitosis-related protein complex and are involved in kinetochore assembly and spindle checkpoint signaling during mitosis. However, the clinical significance of CENPs in the recurrence and progression of HCC remains poorly understood. Here, we examined the expression of all CENPs and their association with recurrence and survival of HCC patients using the global gene expression profile dataset established in our laboratory. The effect of silencing CENPF on cell viability, migration, and epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) were detected using CCK-8, transwell, and western blot, respectively. RT-qPCR and western blot were performed to confirm the silencing of CENPF and the relationship between STAT5A and CENPF, while tumorigenesis was tested using the HCC Huh7 xenograft mouse model. Most of the CENPs is overexpressed in HCC, and overexpression of CENPF was significantly associated with the poor survival of HCC patients. CENPF promoted HCC cell lines migration and EMT progression. Knockdown CENPF inhibited cell growth activity against human HCC cells in vitro and xenograft tumors in vivo. Bioinformatics analysis revealed that CENPF genes are enriched in the cell cycle. Silencing CENPF arrested cell cycle at the G2/M phase and inhibited Cyclin B1 and Cyclin E1 expressions. Meanwhile, silencing CENPF prohibited phosphorylation of ERK and the expression of NEK2. Additionally, we found that STAT5A down-regulated CENPF expression and inhibited cancer cell growth viability. In conclusion, our data suggested that CENPF could be potentially developed into a theranostic biomarker to tackle HCC progression.
CANCER
Nature.com

Benzodiazepine use and neuroimaging markers of Alzheimer's disease in nondemented older individuals: an MRI and 18F Florbetapir PET study in the MEMENTO cohort

Recent evidence suggests an association between benzodiazepines (BZDs) use and lower brain amyloid load, a hallmark of AD pathophysiology. Other AD-related markers include hippocampal atrophy, but the effect of BZDs on hippocampal volume remains unclear. We aimed at 1) replicating findings on BZDs use and brain amyloid load and 2) investigating associations between BZDs use and hippocampal volume, in the MEMENTO clinical cohort of nondemented older adults with isolated memory complaint or light cognitive impairment at baseline. Total Standardized Uptake Value Ratio (SUVR) of brain amyloid load and hippocampal volume (HV) were obtained, respectively, from 18F Florbetapir positron emission tomography (PET) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and compared between BZD chronic users and nonusers using multiple linear regressions adjusted for age, sex, educational level, ApoE Îµ4 genotype, cognitive and neuropsychiatric assessments, history of major depressive episodes and antidepressant intake. BZD users were more likely to manifest symptoms of depression, anxiety and apathy. In the MRI subgroup, BZD users were also more frequently females with low education and greater clinical impairments as assessed with the clinical dementia rating scale. Short- versus long-acting BZDs, Z-drugs versus non-Z-drugs BZDs, as well as dose and duration of BZD use, were also considered in the analyses. Total SUVR and HV were significantly lower and larger, respectively, in BZD users (n"‰="‰38 in the PET subgroup and n"‰="‰331 in the MRI subgroup) than in nonusers (n"‰="‰251 in the PET subgroup and n"‰="‰1840 in the MRI subgroup), with a medium (Cohen's d"‰="‰âˆ’0.43) and low (Cohen's d"‰="‰0.10) effect size, respectively. Short-acting BZDs and Z-drugs were more significantly associated with larger HV. We found no effect of dose and duration of BZD use. Our results support the involvement of the GABAergic system as a potential target for blocking AD-related pathophysiology, possibly via reduction in neuronal activity and neuroinflammation. Future longitudinal studies may confirm the causal effect of BZDs to block amyloid accumulation and hippocampal atrophy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Combined PARP and HSP90 inhibition: preclinical and Phase 1 evaluation in patients with advanced solid tumours

PARP inhibitor resistance may be overcome by combinatorial strategies with agents that disrupt homologous recombination repair (HRR). Multiple HRR pathway components are HSP90 clients, so that HSP90 inhibition leads to abrogation of HRR and sensitisation to PARP inhibition. We performed in vivo preclinical studies of the HSP90 inhibitor onalespib with olaparib and conducted a Phase 1 combination study.
CANCER
Nature.com

New insights into Î²-cell failure, regeneration and replacement

In 2021, several discoveries shed light on the pathomechanisms of Î²-cell failure during the initiation and progression of diabetes mellitus, and validated novel molecular targets for intervention. Moreover, the field of stem-cell-derived replacements for Î²-cells is rapidly advancing. These advances bring us closer to therapies to protect and/or regenerate Î²-cell mass.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Role of the microbiota in hypertension and antihypertensive drug metabolism

Recent evidence suggests that the gut microbiota plays an important role in the development and pathogenesis of hypertension. Dysbiosis, an imbalance in the composition and function of the gut microbiota, was shown to be associated with hypertension in both animal models and humans. In this review, we provide insights into host"“microbiota interactions and summarize the evidence supporting the importance of the microbiota in blood pressure (BP) regulation. Metabolites produced by the gut microbiota, especially short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), modulate BP and vascular responses. Harmful gut-derived metabolites, such as trimethylamine N-oxide and several uremic toxins, exert proatherosclerotic, prothrombotic, and proinflammatory effects. High-salt intake alters the composition of the microbiota, and this microbial alteration contributes to the pathogenesis of salt-sensitive hypertension. In addition, the microbiota may impact the metabolism of drugs and steroid hormones in the host. The drug-metabolizing activities of the microbiota affect the pharmacokinetic parameters of antihypertensive drugs and contribute to the pathogenesis of licorice-induced pseudohyperaldosteronism. Furthermore, the oral microbiota plays a role in BP regulation by producing nitric oxide, which lowers BP via its vasodilatory effects. Thus, antihypertensive intervention strategies targeting the microbiota, such as the use of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics (e.g., SCFAs), are considered new therapeutic options for the treatment of hypertension.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: MAP2K6 remodels chromatin and facilitates reprogramming by activating Gatad2b-phosphorylation dependent heterochromatin loosening

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in the funding. The funding number "2019YFA09004500" should be "2019YFA0904500". The authors apologize for the mistake. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Guangsuo Xing, Zichao Liu, Luyuan Huang, Danyun Zhao. CAS Key Laboratory of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Invasive fungal infections in neonates: a review

Invasive fungal infections remain the leading causes of morbidity and mortality in neonates, especially preterm and very low birth weight infants. Most invasive fungal infections are due to Candida or Aspergillus species, and other fungi are increasingly reported and described. Appropriate identification and treatment are required to augment activity and reduce the toxicity of antifungal drugs. Successful use of antifungals in the vulnerable neonatal population is important for both prevention and treatment of infection. Strategies for prevention, including prophylactic antifungal therapy as well as reducing exposure to modifiable risk factors, like limiting antibiotic exposure, discontinuation of central catheters, and hand hygiene are key techniques to prevent and decrease rates of invasive fungal infections. In conclusion, this is a review of the most common causes, prevention strategies, prophylaxis, and treatment of invasive fungal infections in neonates.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

FASN, SCD1 and ANXA9 gene polymorphism as genetic predictors of the fatty acid profile of sheep milk

In this study, single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) in the ANXA9 (annexin 9), FASN (fatty acid synthase) and SCD1 (stearoyl-CoA desaturase 1) genes were analyzed as factors influencing fatty acid profiles in milk from ZoÅ¡Ä¾achtenÃ¡ valaÅ¡ka sheep. SNP in selected genes was identified using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and restriction fragment length polymorphism (PCR"“RFLP). The long-chain fatty acids profile in sheep milk was identified by gas chromatography. Statistical analysis of the SCD1/Cfr13I polymorphism showed that the milk of the homozygous AA animals was characterized by a lower (P"‰<"‰0.05) share of C4:0, C6:0, C8:0, C10:0, C12:0, C14:0 in comparison to the homozygous CC sheep. The milk of heterozygous sheep was characterized by a higher (P"‰<"‰0.05) proportion of C13:0 acid compared to the milk of sheep with the homozygous AA type. A higher (P"‰<"‰0.05) level of saturated fatty acids (SFA) was found in the milk of CC genotype sheep compared to the AA genotype. Our results lead to the conclusion that the greatest changes were observed for the SCD1/Cfr13I polymorphism and the least significant ones for FASN/AciI. Moreover, it is the first evidence that milk from sheep with SCD1/Cfr13I polymorphism and the homozygous AA genotype showed the most desirable fatty acids profile.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

PINK1 overexpression prevents forskolin-induced tau hyperphosphorylation and oxidative stress in a rat model of Alzheimer's disease

PTEN-induced putative kinase 1 (PINK1)/parkin pathway mediates mitophagy, which is a specialized form of autophagy. Evidence shows that PINK1 can exert protective effects against stress-induced neuronal cell death. In the present study we investigated the effects of PINK1 overexpression on tau hyperphosphorylation, mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress in a specific rat model of tau hyperphosphorylation. We showed that intracerebroventricular (ICV) microinjection of forskolin (FSK, 80"‰Î¼mol) induced tau hyperphosphorylation in the rat brain and resulted in significant spatial working memory impairments in Y-maze test, accompanied by synaptic dysfunction (reduced expression of synaptic proteins synaptophysin and postsynaptic density protein 95), and neuronal loss in the hippocampus. Adeno-associated virus (AAV)-mediated overexpression of PINK1 prevented ICV-FSK-induced cognition defect and pathological alterations in the hippocampus, whereas PINK1-knockout significantly exacerbated ICV-FSK-induced deteriorated effects. Furthermore, we revealed that AAV-PINK1-mediated overexpression of PINK1 alleviated ICV-FSK-induced tau hyperphosphorylation by restoring the activity of PI3K/Akt/GSK3Î²Â signaling. PINK1 overexpression reversed the abnormal changes in mitochondrial dynamics, defective mitophagy, and decreased ATP levels in the hippocampus. Moreover, PINK1 overexpression activated Nrf2 signaling, therebyÂ increasing the expression of antioxidant proteins and reducing oxidative damage. These results suggest that PINK1 deficiency exacerbates FSK-induced tau pathology, synaptic damage, mitochondrial dysfunction, and antioxidant system defects, which were reversed by PINK1 overexpression. Our data support a critical role of PINK1-mediated mitophagy in controlling mitochondrial quality, tau hyperphosphorylation, and oxidative stress in a rat model of Alzheimer's disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spatial control of avidity regulates initiation and progression of selective autophagy

Autophagosomes form at the endoplasmic reticulum in mammals, and between the vacuole and the endoplasmic reticulum in yeast. However, the roles of these sites and the mechanisms regulating autophagosome formation are incompletely understood. Vac8 is required for autophagy and recruits the Atg1 kinase complex to the vacuole. Here we show that Vac8 acts as a central hub to nucleate the phagophore assembly site at the vacuolar membrane during selective autophagy. Vac8 directly recruits the cargo complex via the Atg11 scaffold. In addition, Vac8 recruits the phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase complex independently of autophagy. Cargo-dependent clustering and Vac8-dependent sequestering of these early autophagy factors, along with local Atg1 activation, promote phagophore assembly site assembly at the vacuole. Importantly, ectopic Vac8 redirects autophagosome formation to the nuclear membrane, indicating that the vacuolar membrane is not specifically required. We propose that multiple avidity-driven interactions drive the initiation and progression of selective autophagy.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy