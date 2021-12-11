ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

NYPD officer assaulted inside Duane Reade

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SIjNV_0dK263bK00

An NYPD officer was assaulted inside a Manhattan Duane Reade.

It happened Friday just after 11:30 a.m. inside the store on 155 East 34th Street. The officer was punched in the face by an accused shoplifter who took off running.

The officer suffered cuts to her ear and fractured a bone in her face. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark-colored pants, and dark-colored shoes. Police say he is a known shoplifter at the store.

ALSO READ | Husband arrested, missing Long Island mother of 4 found stabbed 20 times

The body of a missing Centereach woman was found in Middle Island and now her husband is under arrest, Sonia Rincón reports.

----------

Comments / 39

wake up America
2d ago

Look closely at this human garbage. Seems like the same picture we see every day everywhere. Let’s see what is the common denominator

Reply(3)
6
Tai Capa
2d ago

If this happen to my country he was be eliminated right away +++ all his family roots will have issues for rest of their lifes

Reply
5
 

ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

