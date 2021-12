The Northwest Board of Regents had its final meeting of 2021 Dec. 6. At the meeting, the Board decided to approve a new degree program that will launch in the fall of 2022. The new program is a bachelor’s in business administration. Provost Jamie Hooyman said the proposal was made as requested by the Melvin D. and Valorie G. Booth School of Business Advisory Board in response to feedback from prospective students, among other things, according to a University press release.

