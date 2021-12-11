New Video: Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi – ‘Just Look Up’ [from the ‘Don’t Look Up’ Soundtrack]

It all started with a phone call, and an initial pitch, from Ariana Grande’s team. On the receiving end of the call was Matt Squire, a songwriter who specializes in identity crafting and helping artists develop — or redevelop — their sound, and he was presented the opportunity to work with the budding 18-year-old pop star in early-to-mid 2011. Universal Republic Records, now simply Republic Records, even sent him a few “demo”-sounding tracks — but Squire, who had already worked with One Direction on their debut album Up All Night earlier in the year on top of his many years of sound-searching, couldn’t really tell the full extent of Grande’s musical talent just through what he was presented with. And truthfully, he hadn’t heard of her before those conversations began.

