New Video: Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi – ‘Just Look Up’ [from the ‘Don’t Look Up’ Soundtrack]

By Rashad
thatgrapejuice.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe same day Leonardo DiCaprio‘s star-studded dark comedy, ‘Don’t Look Up,’ hits theaters (as we reported here), the lead single from its soundtrack – performed by two of the movie’s stars Ariana Grande and Kid...

thatgrapejuice.net

Variety

Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi Release ‘Just Look Up,’ Best Original Song Contender From ‘Don’t Look Up’

Ariana Grande is aiming for the Oscars with her best original song contender, “Just Look Up,” and she’s bringing Kid Cudi with her. The song features in Adam McKay’s new comedy satire, “Don’t Look Up,” (in theaters Dec. 10) about a giant comet headed for earth. Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Wolf of Wall Street”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Sophie’s Choice”), Cate Blanchett (“Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”) all appear in the film. Grande and Cudi also drop in with cameos and perform “Just Look Up,” a soaring pop ballad. It’s not just Grande and Cudi who could...
Deadline

Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Soundtrack Bows Ariana Grande And Kid Cudi Song “Just Look Up”

A new Netflix film depicts the end of the world as we know it, but Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi sound fine on the first song from its soundtrack. “Just Look Up,” the song from Netflix’s forthcoming Don’t Look Up, is out on social media. The mid-tempo ballad is a teaser for the film’s December 10 debut in theaters (It’s on Netflix starting December 24). The film will feature cameos from both song performers. Dark comedy Don’t Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as astronomers who find out that a “very large comet” is on its way to crash into Earth. They go on a media tour to warn of impending doom, and hijinks ensue. Fortunately, true love will endure, according to the “Just Look Up” message from Grande and Cudi.
NME

Kid Cudi says he’s dropping two albums in 2022

Kid Cudi has revealed plans to drop two separate albums next year, saying he has some “tasty surprises.”. While performing as part of the California leg of the Rolling Loud festival for 2021, the rapper delivered a yet-to-be-released song titled ‘Freshie’. Elsewhere in the set, Cudi explained why he was teasing unreleased music during his set.
CinemaBlend

Jennifer Lawrence And Adam McKay's Don’t Look Up Follow-Up Just Took A Massive Step Forward

Aside from Jennifer Lawrence briefly showing up in the last X-Men movie as Mystique, it’s been over three years since she's led her own movie. Well, the Hunger Games actress is finally returning for Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up this Christmas, which is set to premiere on Netflix. Although her latest movie marks a long time away from the screen for the 31-year-old, she already has another exciting movie coming up that is moving right through the development process behind the scenes.
talentrecap.com

Ariana Grande’s Soaring New Ballad Takes a Surprisingly Funny Turn

Earlier this week, Ariana Grande teased her new song “Just Look Up” with Kid Cudi, from the upcoming Netflix movie Don’t Look Up. Now the song is finally here to listen to, and it takes an unexpected turn that’s sure to give you a giggle. Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi Release...
thedailytexan.com

Director Adam McKay and advisor Dr. Amy Mainzer talk “Don’t Look Up,” working with Ariana Grande and a star-studded cast

“Don’t Look Up” brings Hollywood legends together for a comedic, yet dark take on the end of the world. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande and more, the new Netflix film follows a duo of young scientists (DiCaprio and Lawrence) as they struggle to tell the world that a comet is headed directly for Earth within the next few months. Director/writer Adam McKay crafts a razor-sharp social commentary about the puppet-mastery of the wealthy through social and political channels when it comes to dealing with a potentially life-threatening event.
POPSUGAR

From Jennifer Lawrence to Ariana Grande, You Won't Believe How Many Superstars Are in Don't Look Up

The sci-fi satire Don't Look Up is about a comet hurtling toward Earth from the cosmos, but the cast is plenty starry on its own! The cast includes several Oscar, Tony, and Golden Globe winners, with some of the buzziest actors in Hollywood taking on roles in the movie's massive ensemble. It's the kind of star-studded cast you rarely see, especially in a comedy rather than an Oscars-bait drama, but we certainly aren't complaining about the opportunity to see some of our favorite actors working together!
flickeringmyth.com

Video Review – Don’t Look Up is an apocalyptic failure

EJ Moreno with a scathing video review of Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up…. At its best, Don’t Look Up feels like a horrible SNL opening sketch. At its worst, it’s a reminder that Trump-era satire has run its course. Maybe the film needed a creative team behind it because it all felt painfully unfunny. Most of the jokes are pretty been there, done that… reading like the worst of a Facebook comments section.
Cosmopolitan

Ariana Grande just levelled up her signature ponytail with a new look

When you think of Ariana Grande, there are a few things that automatically spring to mind: her incredible vocals, her upcoming Wicked debut (cannot wait) aaaand her signature ponytail. For ages, Ariana has rocked a sleek, super high ponytail that always has the same shiny, bouncy finish. Except, nowadays, the...
whowhatwear

Ariana Grande Went Pantless in the Most Popular Heels of 2021

Ariana Grande's shocking ability to mimic music's greatest talents—including Céline Dion and Whitney Houston—isn't the only thing that the "Positions" singer has impressed us with lately. Her outfits, too, have been particularly awe-inspiring since she signed on to be a judge for The Voice a few months back. Grande's latest getup for the NBC series, though, might just be her best yet—and that's saying something after she wore the OG Versace minidress from 13 Going on 30 back in November.
Billboard

‘Her Fans Went Along For the Ride:’ Songwriter Matt Squire on Ariana Grande’s ‘Put Your Hearts Up’ at 10

It all started with a phone call, and an initial pitch, from Ariana Grande’s team. On the receiving end of the call was Matt Squire, a songwriter who specializes in identity crafting and helping artists develop — or redevelop — their sound, and he was presented the opportunity to work with the budding 18-year-old pop star in early-to-mid 2011. Universal Republic Records, now simply Republic Records, even sent him a few “demo”-sounding tracks — but Squire, who had already worked with One Direction on their debut album Up All Night earlier in the year on top of his many years of sound-searching, couldn’t really tell the full extent of Grande’s musical talent just through what he was presented with. And truthfully, he hadn’t heard of her before those conversations began.
The Independent

Ariana Grande accused of ‘Asian-fishing’ with photo shoot

Ariana Grande has been accused of adopting an “Asian” appearance in photos that the American singer has allegedly deleted from Instagram amid a backlash from fans. Grande, who appeared in images by a New York-based photographer Katia Temkin last week, was condemned by Instagram and TikTok users for so-called “Asian-fishing”.The term, as Canadian journalist Wanna Thompson said in 2018, refers to the act of “Blackfishing” and the appropriation of another’s racial background for self-gain. TikTok user @kuzumi.n was among many to highlight how Grande’s eye makeup, bowties and posing were “a little too similar” to an average K-pop star,...
TVShowsAce

‘The Voice’ Ariana Grande’s 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Ariana Grande’s 2021 net worth is on the rise. The pop star is now a businesswoman. Back in March, she announced that she’s the newest celebrity coach on NBC’s The Voice. Last month, launched her new beauty collection called R.E.M. Beauty. She named the brand after her track “R.E.M.,” which is on her album, Thank You, Next.
TODAY.com

See pregnant Jennifer Lawrence stun in glittering gold gown at premiere

Jennifer Lawrence brought old-school Hollywood glam to the world premiere of the film “Don’t Look Up” Sunday night. The 31-year-old mom-to-be hit the red carpet with an elegant updo, sparkling earrings and a baby bump that glittered in gold. That last detail came courtesy of a gorgeous, floor-length gown covered...
vitalthrills.com

Don’t Look Up Cast on the New Adam McKay Film

Vital Thrills got a chance to talk to the Don’t Look Up cast during a global press conference for the new Netflix film, opening in select theaters on Dec. 10 and launching on the streaming service Dec. 24. Written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay (The Big...
