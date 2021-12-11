NHS Girls Basketball: Too many Tigers get things going against Owasso

Norman High’s Aaliyah Henderson shoots the ball during the Tigers’ game against Owasso, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Norman High. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Though the Norman High girls pushed their winning streak to 45 games Friday night, knocking off a game group from Owasso 55-35, they are nonetheless not considered the class of Class 6A this season.

At least not yet.

The Tigers entered the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational ranked No. 4. Though they’re getting three first-place votes in the coaches’ poll, they’re still behind No. 1 Edmond North, No. 2 Bixby and No. 4 Choctaw.

The combined records of the Huskies, Spartans Yellow Jackets and Tigers after Friday?

16-0.

Who’s best is yet to be determined, but what the Tigers proved Friday against the Rams is you’re going to have to stop a whole bunch of producers if you’re hoping to get past them.

A close game early, NHS led Owasso just 10-6 after a quarter.

No problem, Seleh Harmon and Olivia Watkins — a couple of freshman — were there to create separation, scoring 12 of the Tigers’ 16 second-quarter points, pushing NHS (4-0) to a 26-17 edge.

“They’re going to get better, get bigger and get stronger,” said NHS coach Frankie Parks, liking Harmon’s and Watkins’ present as well as their future.

The tandem scored NHS’ last 10 points of the first half.

Then it was junior point guard Aaliyah Henderson’s turn to put the Rams away.

Henderson scored nine of her 22 points in the third quarter, part of a night in which she also finished with five rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Though Henderson missed the chance to make one of them a natural three-point play at the foul line, two of her four third-quarter field goals were “layups” in name only. Each came at the rim, yet each required her willing herself through several Ram defenders on the way up just to get the ball in the air toward the basket.

“We have lots of individuals that can be playmakers,” Parks said. “The bottom line is, everybody gets an opportunity to to be able to do that because we’re capable of doing that.”

Nor was it like those were the only players who made things happen for the Tigers.

While Harmon finished with 11 points, Jordyn Rollins, mostly in the post, though she hit a 3, too, finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

After the Tigers created initial separation, the game was not close again.

After taking its nine-point edge into intermission, NHS began the third-quarter on a 14-2 run, effectively clinching the game.

Owasso (1-2) got 10 points and six rebounds from Ellie Morrill and eight points and seven rebounds from Makenna Yokley.

The Tigers’ victory sets up a tourney championship tilt between it and No. 8 Putnam City West. The Tigers and Patriots will tip off at 6 p.m. today at Norman North.

• Panthers wallop Pacers: In the consolation-round girls game at the NHS Gym Friday, it was Putnam City North easily getting past Enid 59-25.

The Panthers got 12 points from both Nykaiya Dillard and Neveah Sanchez.