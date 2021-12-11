ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bobby Lashley To Be Added To The WWE Title Match At Day 1?

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Bobby Lashley may be added to the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1 to make it a Fatal 4 Way. WWE previously announced Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. WWE Champion Big E in a Triple Threat for the inaugural Day...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 1

Related
stillrealtous.com

Bobby Lashley Reveals Why He Hasn’t Faced Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar has been a dream match for some time now, and when Lashley returned to WWE a few years ago fans assumed that it was only a matter of time before they faced off inside the squared circle. However, Lashley and Lesnar have yet to clash in the ring, and fans can’t help but wonder why.
WWE
WWE

Bobby Lashley to address his brutal attack on Big E, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins

Last week, moments after WWE Champion Big E defeated Kevin Owens inside of a Steel Cage and both Seth Rollins and KO failed to take out the victorious titleholder with a post-match assault, an irate Bobby Lashley suddenly emerged from out of nowhere to lay waste to all three competitors with a brutal onslaught.
WWE
firstsportz.com

“All Mighty” Bobby Lashley will address his brutal onslaught on Raw

Bobby Lashley has been one of the most dominant WWE Superstars in the last couple of years. A little while ago, Lashley was stuck in weird storylines – like the romantic angle with Lana and Rusev. But since MVP aligned himself with Lashley, forming the Hurt Business, the All Mighty One has been performing at a whole new level.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE RAW HITS & MISSES 11/29: McMahon and Theory show promise together, Lashley babyface tease, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Rollins vs. Balor – HIT: This was a good way to follow up on the match that never happened between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. Rollin’s show opening promo about facing Big E for the WWE Championship at Day One was good. I liked how Balor attacked Rollins before their match, mirroring what happened last week. Balor brought the right level of intensity. The prematch brawl worked well. The match itself was very good while it lasted, but wasn’t long with a commercial break, so there wasn’t a lot of the match to see. But, it worked to give Rollins a strong win as the #1 contender. Hopefully they have something planned for Balor as well.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Rey Mysterio
firstsportz.com

Amanda Nunes drops truth bomb over her relationship with Dustin Poirier

Some of the legends of the MMA world will take on each other in the UFC 269 which will start on Saturday, 11th of December and will go on for a week. The major fights will be Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena and Dustin Poirier vs Charles Oliviera. Brazilians, Nunes...
UFC
The Spun

WWE Has Reportedly Released Longtime Fan Favorite

WWE has reportedly parted ways with fan favorite Jeff Hardy on Thursday. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, WWE released the longtime wrestler less than a week after the 44-year-old was sent home from a WWE tour after reports indicated that he had a “rough night” on Saturday.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy’s Wife Issues Statement Following His WWE Release

Jeff Hardy’s wife took to Twitter this afternoon and issued an update on how he is doing. As noted, it was revealed this morning that Hardy has been released from his WWE contract. WWE reportedly offered Hardy help and rehab, but he turned the offer down, and was then released. This comes after he was sent home from the road following the incident at last Saturday’s WWE live event in Edinburg, TX.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Title#Combat#Wwe Championship#The Xcel Energy Center
ClutchPoints

Kayla Harrison drops massive Amanda Nunes UFC fight truth bomb

Former PFL women’s lightweight queen Kayla Harrison has opened up about her real thoughts on UFC star Amanda Nunes. Kayla Harrison is still a free agent but her recent link-up to the UFC has already got people buzzing about a potential fight against reigning UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.
UFC
The Spun

Former Wrestling Star Died On Sunday At 39

A former professional wrestling star passed away at the age of 39 on Sunday. Jimmy Rave, whose real name is James Michael Guffey, died on Sunday. The wrestling world is heartbroken by the tragic news. The former professional wrestling star was known for his role in the Ring of Honor...
WWE
MMA Fighting

UFC 269 results: Julianna Pena shocks the world, taps out Amanda Nunes to become bantamweight champion

Julianna Pena promised she would shock the world at UFC 269 and that’s exactly what she delivered. The former Ultimate Fighter winner pulled off one of the most improbable upsets in the history of the sport after tapping out Amanda Nunes with a rear-naked choke in the second round to become the new bantamweight champion. It was an incredible display of heart and determination as Pena forced Nunes into a brawl, which allowed her to maximize the damage she was inflicting before taking the fight to the ground to wrap up the submission.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On WWE Plans For Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns

WWE is reportedly moving forward with plans for a series of matches between Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It was originally reported that Lesnar vs. Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in October was not a one-and-done bout between the two, and that WWE had another title match planned with Lesnar challenging Reigns.
WWE
dallassun.com

UFC champ Oliveira accused of cheating with glove move in Poirier win

Charles Oliveira underscored his authority in the UFC lightweight division with a third-round submission win against Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas, but some eagle-eyed viewers claim his win is marred by an act of cheating. Louisiana native Poirier's second crack at the undisputed world title went much the same way...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Sean O’Malley squashes beef with Cody Garbrandt: ‘He’s a flyweight now’

Sean O’Malley is moving on from his wish of facing Cody Garbrandt, and he holds nothing against the former bantamweight champion. For the better part of the past year, O’Malley and Garbrandt have feuded over social media, with O’Malley repeatedly trying to bait Garbrandt into a fight, including calling out “No Love” after his stoppage victory over Kris Moutinho at UFC 260 in July. Ultimately, O’Malley’s attempts fell short and Garbrandt is set to make his flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France on the main card of UFC 269 next week, immediately following O’Malley’s own fight on that card against rising contender Raulian Paiva. But though the two will undoubtedly cross paths next week, O’Malley says that he anticipates smooth sailing for the event as he has put the feud behind him, given Garbrandt’s drop down to 125 pounds.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Vince McMahon, Triple H And Others Pay Tribute To Blackjack Lanza

WWE, NWA and several pro wrestling stars are paying tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza (John Lanza), who has passed away at the age of 86. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon paid tribute to Lanza on Twitter, remembering him as a man’s man. “Our hearts go...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Retiring From In-Ring Competition

Some wrestlers are lucky enough to have careers that last decades inside the squared circle, but you never know when someone’s career might come to an end. Nick Dinsmore, formerly known to WWE fans as Eugene, recently took to Twitter to announce that Eugene will be doing a retirement tour in 2022. According to the announcement he is available for wrestling matches, seminars, fitness advice and stand up comedy.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy