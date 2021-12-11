ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana beats Yellowstone Christian on Parker triple-double

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dK24r8d00

Cameron Parker scored 10 points with 11 rebounds and 14 assists for his first triple-double as Montana defeated Yellowstone Christian College 104-43 on Friday night, the second-largest margin of victory in school history.

The Grizzlies (7-4) never trailed, placed six scorers in double figures and broke past 100 points for the 32nd time in program history.

Kyle Owens scored 16, Robby Beasley 15, Scott Blakney 14, Freddy Brown III 13 and Derrick Carter-Hollinger 11 for Montana.

Doug Merida and Devin Session each scored 12 for the Centurions.

———

More AP college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

READ: Mark Meadows text messages regarding January 6

(CNN) — On Monday, members of the committee tasked with investigating the January 6 insurrection revealed texts between former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and several high-profile individuals as the violence unfolded, including Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., who urged Meadows to help push the President to condemn the riot in real-time.
ADVOCACY
CBS News

Elon Musk has been named Time's 2021 Person of the Year

Time magazine named Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk as its 2021 Person of the Year on Monday. Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal explained the decision to pick the richest man on Earth, saying he was emblematic of 2021 and the year's most influential person. "Person of the Year is...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Basketball
State
Montana State
Local
Montana College Basketball
CBS News

No troops will be charged in Kabul strike that killed 10 civilians

No U.S. troops will be held accountable for the August Kabul drone strike that killed 10 civilians, including seven children, the Pentagon confirmed on Monday. The heads of U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command provided recommendations to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on conducting strikes, and none of the recommendations included accountability actions for anyone involved in the deadly August 29 strike.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Triple Double#Christian#Ap
The Hill

Experts say climate can contribute to tornado 'ingredients'

Warm temperatures may have helped set the stage for the deadly tornadoes that devastated several states and left at least 74 dead in Kentucky, but experts say they can't directly attribute climate change as the source of the storms. Experts on climate change who spoke to The Hill said that...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC News

ABC News

474K+
Followers
121K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy