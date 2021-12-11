GOP women leading battle to turn blue districts red

Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts. – Winston Churchill. Much of the focus surrounding Virginia’s elections that ended on November 2 centered on Republican Glenn Youngkin’s remarkable, upset victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe. That was no doubt the marquee race, although the Republican victories of Winsome Sears as lieutenant governor and Jason Miyares as attorney general were also headline-grabbing.
CHARLESTON, S.C. — (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley drew on her native South Carolina’s struggles with racist violence during her time as governor, arguing Thursday that the Republican Party is best positioned to lead the country alongside a continued diversification of its ranks. “Our...
Majorities of Americans support President Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package and a pending bill that would spend nearly $2 trillion on social programs and climate initiatives. Yet despite the backing for these measures, Biden’s approval rating has ticked down to a new low, driven largely by more negative views among Democrats and independents, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
A Republican who lost a bid for Congress in 2020 in a competitive suburban Atlanta district announced Tuesday that he's jumping to a new, more Republican congressional district to run for the U.S. House in 2022. Rich McCormick said he would run in the new 6th District, which will include...
(Washington, DC) — President Biden is facing more questions about the growing COVID Omicron variant threat in the U.S. Talking with reporters at the White House Friday, Biden said the government is moving aggressively to deal with the threat. This as more people have died from COVID this year than last year under Trump.
Critics took aim at The New York Times Tuesday over a piece that claimed Saule Omarova, President Biden's pick to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, was painted by Republicans as a communist for being born in the Soviet Union rather than because of her left-wing views.
A top Republican in the House of Representatives challenging a federal vaccine mandate says "all eyes are now on House Democrats" after the Senate passed a resolution to repeal the controversial order. "We’ve got all the Republicans in the House on it," Rep. Fed Keller, R- Pa., told Fox News...
The hosts of ABC’s ‘The View’ once again debated the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccine mandates, with Sunny Hostin suggesting Republicans "want their voters to die" by opposing them. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg paved the way for the debate Tuesday by introducing a discussion of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s...
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed that his son, a Congressional staffer, was working in the US Capitol during the January 6 riot. Carlson was responding to criticism that his controversial series Patriot Purge was a whitewash or 'revisionist history' when he made the revelation on the Fourth Watch Podcast hosted by Steve Krakauer.
