Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Pots pair in win

 2 days ago

Burakovsky scored twice on six shots in Friday's 7-3 win over the Red Wings. Burakovsky had just one...

Durango Herald

Burakovsky's has hat trick, Avs beat Panthers, 3-2

DENVER (AP) - Andre Burakovsky notched his first career hat trick and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Sunday night. Burakovsky got his three goals in a span of 12:05 from late in the second into the third for the Colorado's fourth straight win. Mikko Rantanen had three assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 31 shots for the Avalanche.
3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 7-3 Win Over Red Wings

The Colorado Avalanche have been pouring on the goals lately, and Friday showed that the only person that’s getting tired is the guy manning the flashing red light behind the net at Ball Arena. The Avalanche racked up three goals in each of the first and second periods en...
Avalanche score 7 in 3rd straight, cruise past Red Wings

Andre Burakovsky had two goals, Darren Helm scored in his first game against his former team, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team in 26 years to score seven goals in three straight games with a 7-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.
Nazem Kadri
Shootout is a kick for Andre Blake, Union in win over Nashville

CHESTER — The roster says that Andre Blake stands 6 feet, 2 inches. The way Nashville shooters gingerly stepped to the penalty spot Sunday night, they seemed convinced the Union goalie loomed a dozen feet over the field. Minutes later, as he was carried on the shoulders of his teammates,...
Kraken's Jaden Schwartz: Pots goal in win

Schwartz scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 7-4 win over the Sabres. Schwartz restored a three-goal lead for the Kraken when he converted on a pass from Yanni Gourde at 13:44 of the third period. The 29-year-old Schwartz had gone three games without a point after his four-point burst versus the Capitals on Nov. 21. The veteran winger has five tallies, 17 points, 56 shots, 28 hits, eight PIM and a minus-8 rating in 22 appearances.
Matthews scores a hat trick in win over Avalanche

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Toronto Maple Leafs returned home on Wednesday from a successful four-game...
Blackhawks' Marc-Andre Fleury: Good and lucky in win

Fleury made 25 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals on Thursday night. Fleury was both good and lucky, and that's how the best win. He made some 10-bell saves, and was helped by the post twice in the shootout. The Flower had lost two in a row before Thursday, but is 5-2-0 in his last seven starts. He has put his shaky start to the season behind him and is delivering excellent performances.
#BREAKING Blackhawks Trade Defenseman To Maple Leafs.

The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Kyle Davidson announced a trade on Thursday. The team has acquired some toughness after what happened to forward Jujhar Khaira. Kurtis Gabriel is on his way to Chicago as the Blackhawks shipped defenseman Chris Khyrs to the Maple Leafs. Gabriel was known for his...
Avalanche complete solid performance, win 4-1

In Erik Johnson’s 800th career NHL game, the Colorado Avalanche were able to recover well from their demolishing Wednesday night. At the short end of the stick tonight was the Montreal Canadiens, who were beaten 4-1 Thursday night. The star of the show was Logan O’Connor, whose work ethic and...
Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Will be monitored

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said Kuemper (upper body) will be monitored "over the next couple of days," Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports. Speaking with reporters following Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Maple Leafs, Bednar implied Kuemper will not be available to go Thursday in Montreal. If that is the case, and Bednar wants to avoid using Jonas Johansson on the second night of a back-to-back set, Justus Annunen would likely get the call. He was brought up from AHL Colorado on Wednesday and was recently named the AHL Goaltender of the Month for November.
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Feeds Makar in win

Girard had an assist, one shot on goal, one hit and one blocked shot in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens. Girard played pass on the perimeter with Cale Makar before the latter wristed a puck through traffic for Colorado's game-winning marker. It was the second point in as many nights for Girard following a six-game pointless streak.
Avalanche’s Quarter-Season Awards

Counting Thursday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Colorado Avalanche are set to lap the quarter mark of the 2021-22 season, producing several intriguing storylines in the process. In tandem with my fellow Avalanche writers here at The Hockey Writers, we’ve brainstormed several fictional awards to hand out to this year’s squad. Our haul of hardware includes a team MVP, the biggest disappointment and surprise so far, our favourite moments, and what we’re hoping to see through to the mid-point of the season. I implored my colleagues to offer up a quick blurb, but I go into slightly further detail to explain my choice. Without further ado, let’s dig in!
Avalanche's Jonas Johansson: Rebounds for strong win

Johansson made 19 saves in a 4-1 win over Montreal on Thursday. What a rebound. Johansson gave up eight goals on 41 shots Wednesday against the Leafs, but quickly put that behind him and looked dialed-in Thursday. The only goal he allowed came on a Ben Chiarot wrist shot from the left point on a second-period power play. Johansson has started the last two games in place of Darcy Kuemper, who went down with an upper-body injury at Wednesday's morning skate. We don't know how long Kuemper will be out this time, so Johansson will be a solid fantasy option with an elite team in front of him.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Garners assist in win

MacKinnon had an assist, three shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot in Thursday's 4-1 win over Montreal. MacKinnon earned his third point in the two games since returning from a lower-body injury. He initiated a sequence around the perimeter that eventually led to Cale Makar's 10th goal of the season. Colorado's top-line center has points in nine of 10 games played this season but has been stuck on one goal since an Oct. 23 win over Tampa Bay.
Marc-Andre Fleury on verge of 500 career wins

Marc-Andre Fleury is nearing a major milestone. The former Golden Knights goaltender is poised to become the third goaltender in NHL history to reach 500 career victories following Chicago’s 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Sunday. Fleury earned his 499th win by stopping all three attempts in the...
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Logs goal in win

Nichushkin scored a goal on four shots, adding three hits and one blocked shot in Monday's 7-5 win over Philadelphia. The Flyers were unable to clear the puck, which eventually landed on the stick of Nichushkin, who wheeled to the front of the net and beat Martin Jones stick side for his seventh goal and 12th point in 13 games. Big Val has not gone more than one game without a point.
Avalanche's Cale Makar: Dazzles in win

Makar scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two hits in Monday's 7-5 win over the Flyers. He returned from a one-game absence due to an upper-body injury. Two players assisted on Makar's goal, including goalie Justus Annunen, but neither did much on the play. Makar took the puck behind is own net, skated the full 200 feet without nary a Flyer obstructing him and beat Martin Jones top left. It was Colorado's fourth goal of a wild first period that included seven combined goals between the two teams. He's scored in two consecutive games and has 11 goals over 19 games, threatening to become the first defenseman to pocket 30 goals since Mike Green in 2008-09 for the Capitals.
Avalanche's Devon Toews: Two helpers in Monday's win

Toews recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 7-5 win over the Flyers. Both points came in the first period, helping the Avs jump out to a 4-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Toews has been on a tear since missing the early part of the season with an undisclosed injury, and he's got a stunning four goals and 15 points through 13 games. It's tough to imagine the 27-year-old maintaining a point-a-game pace the rest of the way, but as long as Toews keeps a spot on the power play and skates on a pairing with Cale Makar at even strength, he should stay very productive.
