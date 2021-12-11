ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Takes win over Red Wings

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Kuemper stopped 37 of 40 shots in Friday's 7-3 win over the Red Wings. Kuemper has...

www.cbssports.com

NESN

Red Wings Coach Not Taking Away From Win Vs. Bruins Despite Brad Marchand’s Absence

Being without Brad Marchand for three games certainly will not benefit the Boston Bruins, but his absence, in turn, could prove beneficial for opponents. Marchand was missed during Boston’s 2-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Even though Taylor Hall filled in nicely on the top line, it was obvious what Marchand brings to the Bruins each game.
NHL
CBS Detroit

Red Wings Skate To 4th Straight Win

Adam Erne scored the decisive goal in a shootout and the Detroit Red Wings won their fourth straight game by beating the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night. Detroit won the shootout 2-1, with Dylan Larkin also converting. Robby Fabbri, Vladislav Namestnikov, and Lucas Raymond scored in regulation for the...
NHL
Brush News Tribune

Darcy Kuemper injured pregame. Avalanche has emergency backup goalie join the team

TORONTO — The Avalanche has a 22-year-old freshman from the University of Toronto on its bench Wednesday night, serving as the emergency backup goalie against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Jett Alexander is stepping in for Jonas Johansson, who was given the start after Darcy Kuemper apparently suffered an...
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Darcy Kuemper out with upper-body injury

It definitely wouldn’t be a full day with the Avalanche without there being some sudden, shocking new injury to a key player. On the day Nathan MacKinnon returned from an eight-game absence, starting goalie Darcy Kuemper was announced as a late scratch tonight by the Avs in Toronto. Jonas Johansson...
NHL
Person
Darcy Kuemper
ABC6.com

Staal’s Third Period Goal Lifts Red Wings Over Bruins Tuesday

BOSTON (AP) — Marc Staal’s first goal of the season was the tiebreaker with just over eight minutes remaining in the third period, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 41 saves, leading Detroit to a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, the Red Wings’ 3,000th victory. Filip Zadina also scored for Detroit, which won its third straight. David Pastrnak scored for Boston and Linus Ullmark stopped 16 shots. The Bruins had won five of seven. Boston coach Bruce Cassidy missed the game after being placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol earlier in the day.
NHL
WLUC

Red Wings’ winning streak reaches four games

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Adam Erne scored the decisive goal in a shootout and the Detroit Red Wings won their fourth straight game by beating the Seattle Kraken 4-3. Detroit won the shootout 2-1, with Dylan Larkin also converting. Robby Fabbri, Vladislav Namestnikov and Lucas Raymond scored in regulation for the Red Wings. Ryan Donato had two goals and Vince Dunn scored the other for the Kraken. Thomas Greiss made 21 saves for Detroit in his 150th career victory. Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Thomas Greiss: Prevails in shootout win

Greiss stopped 21 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken. Greiss gave up two goals to Ryan Donato and a power-play tally to Vince Dunn, but he was able to turn aside three of the Kraken's four shootout attempts to secure the win. The 35-year-old Greiss had lost his previous three starts and had recently ceded playing time to Alex Nedeljkovic. With a 5-6-0 record, a 3.34 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 11 games, Greiss is likely better suited to a backup role anyway. He'll likely make his next start in a road back-to-back set Dec. 9 versus the Blues or Dec. 10 against the Avalanche.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Adam Erne: Assist and fight in win

Erne recorded an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a fighting major in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders. Erne delivered a hard hit in the first period and then atoned for it when he fought Oliver Wahlstrom. The 26-year-old Erne had previously set up Filip Hronek's goal after a Michael Rasmussen faceoff win. With just seven points in 24 contests, Erne isn't making as much noise on offense as he did last year. He's added 35 shots, 61 hits, 19 blocks and 12 PIM while playing in a third-line role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Sam Gagner: Buries goal in win

Gagner netted a goal on three shots, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders. Gagner gave the Red Wings their first lead of the game at 7:37 of the first period on a pass from Givani Smith. The 32-year-old Gagner ended a 16-game goal drought on the play, though he managed seven assists in that span. The Ontario native is up to 10 points, 36 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 25 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Moritz Seider: Wins it in overtime Saturday

Seider scored the game-winning goal, fired three shots on net and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders. Seider unleashed a blast to beat Ilya Sorokin at 3:33 of the extra session. It was Seider's second overtime tally of the season and his third overall. The German defenseman is up to 17 points, 42 shots, 43 blocked shots, 35 hits and a plus-3 rating in 25 contests.
NHL
manisteenews.com

Josi's highlight goal spurs Preds over Red Wings 5-2

DETROIT (AP) — Roman Josi beat four Detroit defenders for a first-period goal, Ryan Johansen scored on a power play and the Nashville Predators topped the Red Wings 5-2 Tuesday night. “This next 20-game segment is where we’ve talked about really solidifying our identity as a team, and this is...
NHL
Ottawa Herald

Detroit Red Wings at Colorado Avalanche odds, picks, and prediction

The Detroit Red Wings (13-11-3) and Colorado Avalanche (14-7-2) tussle Friday with a 9 p.m. ET puck drop at Ball Arena in Denver. Below, we look at the Red Wings vs. Avalanche odds and lines and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. Detroit is playing the back end...
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Walker’s 1st hat trick lifts Blues to 6-2 win over Red Wings

Nathan Walker scored his first career hat trick and fourth-string goaltender Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 6-2 victory Thursday night over the Detroit Red Wings. St. Louis coach Craig Berube was happy to see his newcomers make those big contributions. “Very happy for...
NHL
Herald-Palladium

Avalanche score 7 in 3rd straight, cruise past Red Wings 7-3

DENVER (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, Darren Helm scored in his first game against his former team, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team in 26 years to score seven goals in three straight games with a 7-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night.
NHL
Denver Post

Avalanche scoring surge continues in blowout victory over Red Wings

The Colorado Avalanche still plays hockey, correct? Because this team keeps scoring touchdowns. The Avs dominated the Detroit Red Wings, 7-3, on Friday night at Ball Arena. It marked Colorado’s third-straight game with seven goals. Avalanche starting netminder Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his 11th victory of the season.
NHL
wingsnation.com

GAME DAY: Raymond’s Red Wings take on Beantown (7:00 p.m. ET, BSDET)

The Detroit Red Wings will go for a third consecutive win when they take on the Boston Bruins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Lucas Raymond scored in overtime against the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 20 to push the Red Wings back above .500 for the season. Detroit (10–9–3) currently ranks fourth in the Atlantic Division — one spot ahead of the Bruins — with 23 points in 22 contests. Boston (11–7–0) sits just one point back of Detroit despite having played four fewer games.
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Darcy Kuemper Returns Against Rangers Tonight

As I alluded to a couple days ago, Darcy Kuemper will make his return in goal for the Avalanche tonight against the New York Rangers. The team announced that the veteran is good to go again. Kuemper missed four games, after taking a puck to the head from a shot...
NHL

