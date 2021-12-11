Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Takes win over Red Wings

Greiss stopped 21 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken. Greiss gave up two goals to Ryan Donato and a power-play tally to Vince Dunn, but he was able to turn aside three of the Kraken's four shootout attempts to secure the win. The 35-year-old Greiss had lost his previous three starts and had recently ceded playing time to Alex Nedeljkovic. With a 5-6-0 record, a 3.34 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 11 games, Greiss is likely better suited to a backup role anyway. He'll likely make his next start in a road back-to-back set Dec. 9 versus the Blues or Dec. 10 against the Avalanche.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO