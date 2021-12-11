Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Takes win over Red Wings

Erne recorded an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a fighting major in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders. Erne delivered a hard hit in the first period and then atoned for it when he fought Oliver Wahlstrom. The 26-year-old Erne had previously set up Filip Hronek's goal after a Michael Rasmussen faceoff win. With just seven points in 24 contests, Erne isn't making as much noise on offense as he did last year. He's added 35 shots, 61 hits, 19 blocks and 12 PIM while playing in a third-line role.
