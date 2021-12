Kadri scored two goals -- one on the power play -- on five shots but also had a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to Toronto. Even in a blowout loss, Kadri was able to maintain his stellar recent form. His first goal cut Toronto's lead to 3-2 just after the game's midway point, while his extra-man tally concluded the scoring after the game was well out of reach in the third. This was Kadri's seventh multi-point performance in the last eight games, and he has 18 points during this torrid stretch.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO