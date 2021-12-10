Empty Stocking Fund nears $20k milestone

LUMBERTON — The Empty Stocking Fund is just shy of reaching the $20,000 mark, finishing off a great week of giving.

A total of $5,624.88 was added to our previous total bringing the new total to $19,574.88.

This week’s largest gift comes from the Pembroke Civic Club, who donated a notable $2,124.88. Kenneth Richardson and his family also delivered a hefty check for $1,500 to add to the fund. A total of 58 donations have been added to the fund so far, and every single dollar counts.

We are but 12 days from the Dec. 22 stopping point and have raised about a third of the funds needed to ensure that 1,306 children get their shot at a prosperous Christmas. Remember, just one $50 gift helps one more child in need of a merry Christmas.

The Empty Stocking Fund provides a $50 voucher that can be redeemed at Roses in Lumberton or Roses Express in Fairmont. The fund is collected and distributed through a partnership between The Robesonian, Robeson County Department of Social Services and Lumber River United Way.

Donations can be made at The Robesonian office located at 2175 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Mailed donations should be addressed to The Robesonian, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 2175 Roberts Ave., Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

To make a donation over the phone using a credit card, call either Autumn Jacobs at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235. Donations can also be made online at lumberriveruw.org/esfrobco.

If the gift is in honor or memory of someone, please provide that information and it will be included. The Robesonian will publish photographs that accompany donations if that request is made.

Donors will receive a cash receipt for the current tax year. All donations will go to the Robeson County Department of Social Services.

Previous total………………….…. $13,950

47. Pembroke Civic Club………………..$2,124.88

48. Progressive Garden Club…………….$100

49. Jean Noble…………………………………$100

50. Susan Noble……………………………….$500

51. United Methodist Women of Chestnut Street UMC…………………….$500

52. Bloomingdale Baptist Church WMU…………$100

53. Iona Presbyterian Church Women of Iona……….$100

54. Knights of Columbus 7225…………………….$100

55. Pat and Bob Horne………………………………..$100

56. Kenneth A. Richardson and family………….$1,500

(In memory of Laurin Elizabeth Richardson and Renee McLaurin Richardson)

57. James and Nancy Martin……………………….$300

58. Bruce and Jayne Huggins……………………..$100

New total………………….………..$19,574.88