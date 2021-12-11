W-FL FRIDAY: Marcus Whitman pulls away late to beat Waterloo; HAC girls improve to 3-0
It was another eventful night across the Wayne-Finger Lakes boys and girls basketball leagues.
Check out all the scores below and the next slate of games.
W-FL BOYS SCOREBOARD (12/10):
Wayne 73 @ Geneva 35
WAY – Mason Blankenberg 20; Nate Coleman 15; Noah Means 12; PJ Ostrowski 9
GEN – Hector Rosado 12; Immanual Townsend 8; Ethan Townsend 6
Waterloo 54 @ Marcus Whitman 66
MW – Connor Tomion 19; Nolan Lee 15; Brody Royston 13
Union-Endicott 64 @ Newark 53
NEW – Raeshawn Howard 20; Brayden Steve 10; Isaiah Camp 7; Zachary Herd 7
Williamson 47 @ Gananda 58
North Rose-Wolcott 37 @ Marion 45
NRW – Brendon Reed 13; Evan Scarborough 9
MAR – Logan Evans 16; Liam Phelps 9; Ryan O’Leary 7; Cole Restey 5
Brockport 37 @ Canandaigua 69
Victor 50 @ Fairport 44
Dundee-Bradford 62 @ Midlakes 59
Clyde-Savannah @ East Rochester
(Postponed)
SATURDAY BOYS SCHEDULE (12/11):
Union-Endicott @ Palmyra-Macedon
Honeoye @ Bloomfield (Game at FLCC)
Lyons @ St. Mary’s (Game at East Aurora)
W-FL GIRLS SCOREBOARD (12/10):
HAC 61 @ South Seneca 38
HAC – Eliza Nicosia 21, 12 reb; Chloe Fowler 16, 15 reb; Morgan fowler 8; Anna thomas 6, 5 ast, 6 stl
Honeoye 22 @ Romulus 50
Red Jacket 31 @ Naples 23
Geneva 22 @ Wayne 31
Midlakes 47 @ Waterloo 60
WAT – Morgan Caraballo 22; Jazzmyn Lewis 15; Natalie Disanto 11; Macy Carr 6; Giavanna White-Principio 6
Newark 30 @ Palmyra-Macedon 41
Fairport 44 @ Victor 57
VIC – Eva Pronti 16; Kaitlin Murphy 14; Rachel Gill 8; Devin Livingston 8; Grace Callahan 7
Bloomfield 44 @ Marcus Whitman 30
SATURDAY GIRLS SCHEDULE (12/11):
Aquinas @ Palmyra-Macedon
Dundee-Bradford @ Bloomfield
