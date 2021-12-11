ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, NY

W-FL FRIDAY: Marcus Whitman pulls away late to beat Waterloo; HAC girls improve to 3-0

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0dK24euQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xa5KM_0dK24euQ00

It was another eventful night across the Wayne-Finger Lakes boys and girls basketball leagues.

Check out all the scores below and the next slate of games.

W-FL BOYS SCOREBOARD (12/10):

Wayne 73 @ Geneva 35

WAY – Mason Blankenberg 20; Nate Coleman 15; Noah Means 12; PJ Ostrowski 9

GEN – Hector Rosado 12; Immanual Townsend 8; Ethan Townsend 6

Waterloo 54 @ Marcus Whitman 66

MW – Connor Tomion 19; Nolan Lee 15; Brody Royston 13

Union-Endicott 64 @ Newark 53

NEW – Raeshawn Howard 20; Brayden Steve 10; Isaiah Camp 7; Zachary Herd 7

Williamson 47 @ Gananda 58

North Rose-Wolcott 37 @ Marion 45

NRW – Brendon Reed 13; Evan Scarborough 9

MAR – Logan Evans 16; Liam Phelps 9; Ryan O’Leary 7; Cole Restey 5

Brockport 37 @ Canandaigua 69

Victor 50 @ Fairport 44

Dundee-Bradford 62 @ Midlakes 59

Clyde-Savannah @ East Rochester

(Postponed)

SATURDAY BOYS SCHEDULE (12/11):

Union-Endicott @ Palmyra-Macedon

Honeoye @ Bloomfield (Game at FLCC)

Lyons @ St. Mary’s (Game at East Aurora)

W-FL GIRLS SCOREBOARD (12/10):

HAC 61 @ South Seneca 38

HAC – Eliza Nicosia 21, 12 reb; Chloe Fowler 16, 15 reb; Morgan fowler 8; Anna thomas 6, 5 ast, 6 stl

Honeoye 22 @ Romulus 50

Red Jacket 31 @ Naples 23

Geneva 22 @ Wayne 31

Midlakes 47 @ Waterloo 60

WAT – Morgan Caraballo 22; Jazzmyn Lewis 15; Natalie Disanto 11; Macy Carr 6; Giavanna White-Principio 6

Newark 30 @ Palmyra-Macedon 41

Fairport 44 @ Victor 57

VIC – Eva Pronti 16; Kaitlin Murphy 14; Rachel Gill 8; Devin Livingston 8; Grace Callahan 7

Bloomfield 44 @ Marcus Whitman 30

SATURDAY GIRLS SCHEDULE (12/11):

Aquinas @ Palmyra-Macedon

Dundee-Bradford @ Bloomfield

