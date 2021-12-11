Augustana Men’s basketball tops No. 25 Minnesota State, 83-50

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – It may have been a snowstorm on the outside, by a flurry of 15-straight points as part of an 18-2 run pushed the Augustana men’s basketball team to an 83-50 win Friday evening. The Vikings routed the No. 25 Mavericks for their second win over a nationally-ranked opponent in 2021-22.

Augustana moves to 9-1 on the season and 3-1 in NSIC action while Minnesota State falls to 7-2, 2-2.

Tyler Riemersma continued his dominance on offense and in the rebound game with 23 points and 13 rebounds while Adam Dykman and Isaac Fink added 12 points each. Dylan LeBrun made it four Vikings in double-figure scoring with 10 points.

Augustana’s run started when trailing by two points with just under seven minutes on the clock. Jameson Bryan hit a 3-point basket to jump-start the run, and by the time it ended, Augustana was holding a 39-24 lead with 1:15 on the clock. A deep two-point basket from Fink gave AU a 41-27 lead entering intermission.

With the wintery mix hitting the outside for the first time in 2021-22, it was warm inside the Sanford Pentagon as Augustana shot 57.1 percent from 3-point land and 62.1 percent from the floor. In contrast in the opening half, the Mavericks were held to 14.3 percent from deep on 2-of-14 shooting.

The conclusion was never in question in the second half as Augustana continued its dominance, only allowing MSU to get within 12 points before taking off again to push a 19-point lead on a pair of Tyler Riemersma free throws at 54-35. The lead then ballooned to 38 points on an Eric Tiedman jumper with 2:36 on the clock.

The final score settled on the 33-point spread at 83-50 thanks to an Alex Distras jumper with just over a minute to play.

Augustana ended the game shooting 54.2 percent from the field on 32-of-59 field goal attempts and made 9-of-20 3-point shots for 45 percent. Minnesota State ended the game at 14.8 percent from three after launching 27 long-range shots.

Riemersma, efficient all season, continued that trend as his 23 points came off 8-of-10 shooting along with a perfect 7-of-7 from the charity stripe.

Augustana also tallied 18 assists with a game-high six from LeBrun.

The Vikings are back in action Saturday hosting Concordia-St. Paul at 5:30 p.m. inside the Sanford Pentagon.

