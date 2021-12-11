ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 269 video: Embedded, part 5 - ‘He’s the Brazilian Zombie’

By Tim Burke
Bloody Elbow
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC 269 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the fifth episode for this weekend’s big show in Sin City, and it serves as a brief introduction to the fighters at...

www.bloodyelbow.com

Bloody Elbow

KO! - Sean O’Malley vs Raulian Paiva full fight video highlights from UFC 269

The much hyped prospect in Sean O’Malley returned at UFC 269, facing Raulian Paiva. He once again got another first round TKO, showcasing that power that he’s known for. Watch highlights from the match below, along with a snippet from our play-by-play. Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley, Round...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Sean O’Malley squashes beef with Cody Garbrandt: ‘He’s a flyweight now’

Sean O’Malley is moving on from his wish of facing Cody Garbrandt, and he holds nothing against the former bantamweight champion. For the better part of the past year, O’Malley and Garbrandt have feuded over social media, with O’Malley repeatedly trying to bait Garbrandt into a fight, including calling out “No Love” after his stoppage victory over Kris Moutinho at UFC 260 in July. Ultimately, O’Malley’s attempts fell short and Garbrandt is set to make his flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France on the main card of UFC 269 next week, immediately following O’Malley’s own fight on that card against rising contender Raulian Paiva. But though the two will undoubtedly cross paths next week, O’Malley says that he anticipates smooth sailing for the event as he has put the feud behind him, given Garbrandt’s drop down to 125 pounds.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC 269 Results: Kai Kara-France KO’s Cody Garbrandt (Video)

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt makes his flyweight debut at tonight’s UFC 269 event opposite Kai Kara-France. Garbrandt (12-4 MMA) made the decision to test the waters at 125lbs following his unanimous decision loss to Rob Font back in May. That setback served as Cody’s fourth in his past five fights, with three of those defeats coming by way of knockout.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Pics: Cody Garbrandt is one skinny looking dude coming down to flyweight

UFC 269 on Jan. 11, 2022, doesn’t just feature the hotly-anticipated Lightweight title fight between division champion, Charles Oliveira, and top-ranked contender, Dustin Poirier (or the slightly less anticipated mauling of Julianna Pena by women’s champ-champ, Amanda Nunes). It also includes the Flyweight debut of former bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt, who will face off against Kai Kara-France.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 269 play-by-play and live results

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on the scene for Saturday’s UFC 269 event. UFC 269 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2/ESPN+ and early prelims on ESPN+. In the main event, Charles Oliveira will look...
UFC
firstsportz.com

“Worry about me”- Kai Kara France pops a warning off to Cody Garbrandt amidst talks of Sean O’Malley clash

Kai Kara France is not a fan of Cody Garbrandt’s antics in the UFC 269 press conference. UFC flyweight Kai Kara France is posed with an interesting challenge at the final pay-per-view event of 2021 for the UFC. UFC 269 sees former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt drop down to the flyweight division to face Kara-France. Both the fighters have displayed some of the most excellent fightings inside the octagon and are looking forward to putting on a show at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC
mmanews.com

Dana White: Sean O’Malley Isn’t Ready To Face Top Opponents

UFC President Dana White says Sean O’Malley won’t fight top bantamweights until he’s ready, something he doesn’t believe “Sugar” is yet. Despite being only four years into his career on MMA’s biggest stage, a period interrupted by a two-year absence thanks to an injury and a USADA suspension, O’Malley has consistently been criticized by a portion of fans for not entering the Octagon with a ranked opponent.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier preview - What will Cody Garbrandt look like at flyweight?

A strong argument could be made that several of the contests on the prelims could be interchangeable with the non-title PPV contests. That would be more of a statement of the depth of the card than it is a rip on the main card fights. However, the theme that seems to separate the cards that did make it to the main card and those that didn’t is the propensity for these fights to be exciting. Flyweights rarely if ever put on a boring fight. Sean O’Malley hasn’t been in a boring fight yet either. Plus, it seems unlikely Geoff Neal and Santiago Ponzinibbio are unlikely to go the distance. In fact, the five Performance Bonuses between the two of them appears to be low for the two of them. There’s plenty of things the UFC can be ripped on, but they do try to give the paying fans good bang for their buck.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC 269 Results: Sean O’Malley KO’s Raulian Paiva (Video)

A bantamweight bout featuring Sean O’Malley taking on Raulian Paiva kicks off the main card of tonight’s UFC 269 event. O’Malley (14-1 MMA) enters tonight’s event on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a lopsided beatdown of a very durable Kris Moutinho. ‘Suga’ suffered his lone career defeat back in August of 2020, when he was TKO’d by Chito Vera.
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

Look back at Sean O’Malley’s UFC debut win | Video

Sean O’Malley made his UFC debut at the TUF 26 Finale in Las Vegas in December 2017. On Dec. 11, he’ll kick off the UFC 269 main card against Raulian Paiva. UFC 269 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features two world title fights. In the main event, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira faces former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier. Amanda Nunes puts her women’s bantamweight crown on the line against Julianna Pena in the co-main event.
UFC
Empire Sports Media

UFC 269 Main Card Predictions: Part 1

It. Is. TIME! UFC 269 is finally taking place this Saturday and has a main card that’s stacked to the brim with bright talent, unreal explosiveness, and plenty of championship ambition. Though title legacies are at stake for some, others are merely looking to secure a much-needed victory to...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 269 bonuses: Julianna Peña shocks the world, wins the BW belt

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada was home to a great evening of fights at UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier. The card saw five (T)KOs, four submissions and five decisions. POTN: Silva, Tuivasa, Kara-France, Peña, O’Malley and Oliveira. The Fight Pass prelims opened with Gillian Robertson snaring...
UFC

