Falcon wrestler Ryan Patterson reinvents himself through freestyle

Falcon senior wrestler Ryan Patterson qualified for the state tournament for the second time and finished in fourth place last season. This year the 195-pounder will try to finish his high school career on top.

“My mission right now is to pick up a state title,” Patterson said.

Patterson had a good showing in the Battle of the Best Tournament last week at Pine Creek High School, going 6-2 in the two-day event in which Falcon came out defeating every team but Cheyenne Mountain.

“It was really more about the team win than it was about the individual win,” Patterson said.

While the tournament in Pine Creek was strictly a series of duel meets, the 41st Annual Harold McCray Invitational at Lewis-Palmer High School on Saturday is Patterson’s chance for some individual glory.

Since his last state tournament, Patterson reinvented himself over the offseason at the Greco-Roman wrestling circuit.

“A lot of upper body technique and technique on your feet for takedowns,” Patterson said. “That’s probably been my biggest improvement over the last year or so.”

Patterson qualified for the 2021 USA Wrestling Junior Freestyle Championships in July at Fargo, N.D.

“That was pretty tough,” Patterson said. “That’s the best kids in the nation all in one spot.”

Despite being a successful wrestler through his first three years, Patterson enters his senior season a much different wrestler now thanks to his training in freestyle. He’s more active in neutral position and now incorporates a lot of arm drags, arm hooks, elbow passes and is much improved at pummeling.

“That’s been a part of my technique for sure,” Patterson said. “That was a really big improvement wrestling at Betterman Elite, a club for Grecco and freestyle.

The 195-pound weight class is diverse in the collection of physiques and body types. Some wresters are short and muscular while others, like Patterson, are tall and lanky. Each body type comes with their own advantages and disadvantages. While Patterson isn’t in the position of muscling through moves to win, his reach, cardio and technique can win the day.

“The only two things I can possibly hope to do is be in better shape and just use better technique,” Patterson said.

Patterson home schooled his way to his high school diploma through Edison and is currently a full-time student at Pikes Peak Community College. After the season, he will find a four-year university to continue his wrestling career at and is currently leaning towards Fort Hays State University, a Division II program in Kansas.