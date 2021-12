These last few days, which Geno Auriemma considers among the most difficult of his career, were supposed to be about UConn adjusting to life without Paige Bueckers. And they have been, mostly. The Huskies on Tuesday learned that Bueckers is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a tibial plateau fracture, an injury that brought all sorts of emotional and basketball complications into the 2021-22 equation.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO