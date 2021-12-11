ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Shang-Chi 2: Simu Liu "Relieved" Destin Daniel Cretton Returning for Marvel Sequel

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Simu Liu and director Destin Daniel Cretton are back in action for Marvel's Shang-Chi 2. Just weeks after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings shattered Labor Day opening weekend records, Marvel Studios made it official: Shang-Chi will return in a sequel with Cretton back as director. Studio chief...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Times

4K Ultra HD movie reviews: ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ and ‘The Addams Family’

Here’s a look at a new action film and classic spooky comedy just released on the ultra-high definition format. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Cinematic Universe Edition (Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment, rated PG-13, 1.90:1 aspect ratio, 132 minutes, $39.99) — The 25th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe brings to light one of the more minor superheroes in the famed comic book universe, but he’s a guy loaded with martial arts power.
MOVIES
IGN

Sony & Marvel Ready For Next Spider-Man Film Trilogy with Tom Holland - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Spider-Man: No Way Home hasn’t even hit theaters yet, and we’re already getting confirmation that there’s more Spidey flicks on the horizon. That’s good news to receive on Spider Monday, and it’s even better to learn there’s potentially three more Spider-Man films Marvel fans can expect in the future. Speaking with Fandango, longtime Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal confirmed that Tom Holland will be continuing his role as Peter Parker and the potential for more Spider-Man movies to come. The #SpiderMan movie franchise is poised for more outings after #SpiderManNoWayHome. Amy Pascal said, “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn't part of… we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies." Spider-Man No Way Home hits theaters December 17th. Don’t expect any Spiderman no way home spoilers here! In other Marvel and Spiderman news, tickets for Spiderman No Way Home went on sale November 29 and some folks had trouble scoring a ticket for the Spiderman movie starring Tom Holland. And finally, with Demon Slayer season 2 well on its way out of the Mugen Train arc, we can finally prepare ourselves for the next phase of the Demon Slayer anime series with the Entertainment District.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Dwayne Johnson Sends Major Love (And A Black Adam-Centric Challenge) To Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu

Dwayne Johnson is still reaping the benefits of his Netflix blockbuster Red Notice, which has broken numerous records for the streamer. Though he has been enjoying himself in other ways, such as his recent appearance at The People's Choice Awards, where he received the honor of People's Champion. While there, he ran into Simu Liu, who is fresh off of starring as the titular character in Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. Of course, Johnson is set to make his own debut in the superhero genre next year in Black Adam. So after meeting Liu, The Rock couldn't help but share some love and issue a challenge related to his DC antihero.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Destin Daniel Cretton
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Simu Liu
epicstream.com

MCU Star Winston Duke Reportedly Cast as the New Black Panther

The untimely death of Chadwick Boseman has left a massive void in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but as the old saying goes, the show must go on and Marvel Studios is determined to pay tribute to the late actor in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, a project he was set to headline prior to the pandemic and his tragic passing. There have been plenty of rumors circulating all over the web that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will introduce us to the next Wakandan Avenger but as it stands, nothing has been officially announced yet.
MOVIES
Inverse

Simu Liu reveals the secret reason Shang-Chi wears Air Jordan sneakers

When Simu Liu first discovered Shang-Chi, Marvel’s “Master of Kung Fu,” he wasn’t impressed. “I used to do Wikipedia searches for Asian superheroes,” Simu Liu tells Inverse. After sifting through names like Sunfire of the X-Men and The Atom of DC Comics, “Shang-Chi was down on the list.” Liu recalls. “I remember looking at the earliest comic depictions of him and being like, ‘Well, that’s offensive.’ I wrote it off right away.”
APPAREL
ComicBook

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Has Hilarious Reaction to Not Being in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters in two weeks, and the year leading up to the film has been filled with casting rumors. Last month, a new trailer for the Marvel movie was released and confirmed the return of some past franchise villains. We know for sure that the new film will feature Alfred Molina in his role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. There are many other casting rumors surrounding the film, but Tom Holland denies that former Spider-Men actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, are involved. The list of rumored actors has only continued to grow, and there's one Marvel star who thinks he should be a part of the conversation. Simu Liu, who played the titular role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, joked about his Spider-Man connections on Twitter this week.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avengers#Comicbook
Cinema Blend

Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Throws Shade At Haters Over Sequel News

The making of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was clearly a labor of love for all those involved, but it was also a movie that had more than its share of contention and controversy. Not everybody thought the movie would be a success, some even argued after its release that it wasn’t a success. However, Marvel Studios clearly thinks it was, as a sequel has officially been given the green light, and Simu Liu is more than happy to do a bit of a victory dance in response.
MOVIES
Floor8

Simu Liu reacts to Marvel's news that Shang-Chi 2 is green-lit

Shang-Chi 2 has been given the green light, and lead star Simu Liu, 32, is as excited as ever, as are we, of course! A sequel to Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a go, and the 32-year-old actor took to social media to display his excited reaction to the news. “Flopped so hard we got a sequel!!” the actor, who will return as the MCU’s martial arts master in the sequel, took to Twitter to hit back at the naysayers who trolled the first movie and believed it would perform badly at the box office.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home's epic runtime has been confirmed

Spider-Man: No Way Home's runtime has been revealed. According to the various outlets who now have tickets on sale, the upcoming movie clocks in at 148 minutes. As lengthy MCU entries go, this puts Tom Holland's multiverse-swinging flick in fourth position behind Avengers: Endgame, Eternals and Avengers: Infinity War. With...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Gal Gadot Is Set to Play an Iconic Disney Villain

Gal Gadot may be known for being the superheroic Wonder Woman, but she's turning an entirely new leaf for her next role. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. Before this news, it was reported that Rachel Zegler would be playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy