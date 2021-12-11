ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Was the Nets win over the Hawks their first meaningful win of the season?

By Nick Metallinos
Sporting News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn't but a week ago that many were wondering if it was time to start worrying about the Brooklyn Nets' inability to beat championship-contending teams this season?. NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial) The Nets had an 0-6 record against teams...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blake Griffin breaks silence on getting yanked from Nets rotation

The Brooklyn Nets have pulled veteran Blake Griffin out of their rotations. With the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake has found himself struggling to find playing time. For the Nets this season, Griffin is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists per game. Aldridge has played some great basketball for Brooklyn as he’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Aldridge has also been able to add the 15th best PER in the NBA.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Steve Nash
fadeawayworld.net

Dominique Wilkins Explains How Hard It Was To Face Michael Jordan: "You’re Playing Against A Killer Who Wants To Win At Any Cost. Mike Was A Killer. He Wanted To Take Your Heart."

Dominique Wilkins and Michael Jordan were big rivals during their time in the NBA, starring in heated duels on the court, with MJ showing his offensive prowess against Wilkins' teams. Besides their rivalry, they were very good friends and always respected one another. Two of the greatest dunkers of all...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Last 40 Scoring Champions: Michael Jordan Is The Best Scorer In NBA History

The scoring rate in the NBA these days is at an all-time high, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players of all time including James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry playing at MVP levels every year. For the best scorers, winning scoring titles comes naturally to them because of how effortlessly they get buckets.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#76ers#Nba League Pass#The Brooklyn Nets#Nba League Pass Sign
FastBreak on FanNation

Some Kyrie Irving News Was Reported On Friday

Jordan Schultz reported that Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets has been keeping himself in good shape. The All-Star guard has yet to play this season due to the vaccine mandate preventing him from playing in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
NBA
Fox News

LaVine, DeRozan lead Bulls to 111-107 win over Nets

The Bulls were down, but not out. Behind Zach LaVine’s 31 points and DeMar DeRozan’s 29, 13 in the fourth quarter, Chicago overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to beat the Brooklyn Nets 111-107 on Saturday night. "I thought they were the quicker, more responsive team earlier in...
NBA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Carter combo paces Bulldogs to win over Hawks

NEW ALBANY - Brothers Kam Carter and Chris Carter matched points with Myrtle as they helped lead New Albany to a 107-69 win over the Hawks on Tuesday. The brothers combined for 69 points in the win. The Carters were deadly from beyond the 3-point stripe as Chris hit eight...
NEW ALBANY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
newyorkcitynews.net

Nets escape with wild win over rival Knicks

James Johnson hit the tiebreaking free throws with 2.2 seconds remaining as the host Brooklyn Nets blew a 16-point lead, survived a wild fourth quarter and outlasted the New York Knicks for a 112-110 victory in front of a raucous crowd Tuesday night. The game was tied at 110-110 after...
NBA
laspositascollege.edu

No. 19 Hawks open tournament with OT win over Fresno City

Freshman Jordahn Johnson posted a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds to help lead No. 19 state-ranked Las Positas College to a 90-89 victory over Fresno City College on Thursday in its opening game of the James Clark Classic at Cosumnes River College. The Hawks surged to their seventh...
LIVERMORE, CA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hawks escape with win over Pacers

The Hawks (12-10) nearly gave the game away at the end, but escaped with a 114-111 win in Indiana Wednesday. Next up, the Hawks will host the Sixers Friday. 1. Even though Nate McMillan wasn’t there in person, this technically gives him his 700th career win. He’s fourth in wins among active head coaches behind Gregg Popovich (1,316), Doc Rivers (1,003) and Rick Carlisle (845). But, assistant coach Chris Jent actually coached this game, with McMillan isolating out of caution (he came into contact with assistant coach Jamelle McMillan, who entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols earlier Wednesday, and even though he returned a negative rapid-response test, he wanted to be extra cautious). This also gave the Hawks a win against former coach Lloyd Pierce, who is now an assistant for the Pacers.
NBA
Yardbarker

Top Five Plays from Hawks Win Over Pacers

Last night I wrote that Wednesday wasn't shaping up well for the Hawks. No Bogdan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, De'Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu, or even their head coach Nate McMillan. Despite operating with a skeleton crew, the Hawks stole a game from the Pacers in Indiana. We have a tendency to...
NBA
ClutchPoints

The Bulls’ signature win over Nets proves season is no fluke

In the battle between the two top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls came out on top over the Brooklyn Nets with a 111-107 victory. Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and the Bulls now have the number over Kevin Durant, James Harden, and the Nets. Chicago is now 2-0 against Brooklyn, winning a close one on Saturday after blowing the Nets out in their first meeting a month ago. The victory also put the Bulls at 16-8 on the season and just a half-game behind Brooklyn for the top spot in the East. Chicago also now clinches the season series over Brooklyn.
NBA
Yardbarker

Takeaways From The Sixers Win Over Hawks

Last night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks was an up and down experience for the Sixers and their fans. Joel Embiid, though took control to seal the win. Again the game was a rollercoaster of an experience, one that left a few takeaways for the Sixers and their fans to take note of:
NBA
Yardbarker

Hornets Made a Statement in Sunday's Win Over Hawks

Heading into Sunday night's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, the Hornets knew they were going to need several guys to step up in the absence of LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, and Jalen McDaniels. It felt like a game where the Hornets could make a statement being down so...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy