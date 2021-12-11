Was the Nets win over the Hawks their first meaningful win of the season?

The Hawks (12-10) nearly gave the game away at the end, but escaped with a 114-111 win in Indiana Wednesday. Next up, the Hawks will host the Sixers Friday. 1. Even though Nate McMillan wasn’t there in person, this technically gives him his 700th career win. He’s fourth in wins among active head coaches behind Gregg Popovich (1,316), Doc Rivers (1,003) and Rick Carlisle (845). But, assistant coach Chris Jent actually coached this game, with McMillan isolating out of caution (he came into contact with assistant coach Jamelle McMillan, who entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols earlier Wednesday, and even though he returned a negative rapid-response test, he wanted to be extra cautious). This also gave the Hawks a win against former coach Lloyd Pierce, who is now an assistant for the Pacers.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO