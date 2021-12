Ayesha Curry has lots of reasons to cook. Whether it's brainstorming recipes — she's published several cookbooks — or testing out her latest line of cookware products, or cooking for her family, which includes professional basketball player husband Steph Curry and their three children. So, the foodie and entrepreneur who has a strong presence on YouTube constantly has dishes on deck to please a crowd or her own hungry family. And while it might be super cool for Ayesha being married to a Golden State Warrior, it also must be pretty sweet for Steph to be married to a culinary expert.

NBA ・ 20 DAYS AGO