(The Center Square) – A new federally funded program in Illinois is aimed at addressing the need for professionals to work in grade schools and day care centers. A recent survey of more than 7,500 respondents from childcare centers across the country found worker shortages in nearly every state. The lack of child care workers is creating a ripple effect in the overall economy, keeping parents out of jobs as daycare centers take in fewer children.

