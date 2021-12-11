ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse’s Rotary lights stays open during snowfall, gets help collecting donations

By Leah Rivard
 2 days ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Even a snowstorm can’t stop La Crosse’s Rotary Lights from shining bright.

Organizers have never closed for weather once in 27 years.

Friday night, Rotary got some help collecting food and cash donations for local food pantries.

UScellular staff members volunteered their time handing out s’mores kits and collecting donations.

UScellular also matched donations up to $5,000.

The gift is part of the company’s Locally Grown Joy campaign.

