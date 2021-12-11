RHP Ben Rowen retires, accepts position in front office with Angels

Ben Rowen, a former 22nd-round draft pick out of Virginia Tech, ultimately pitched professionally for 12 years. Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Former big league reliever Ben Rowen has retired from playing, he tells Sam Blum of the Athletic. Last month, the 33-year-old accepted an advance scouting position with the Angels, the club with which he played in 2021.

Rowen appeared in parts of three MLB seasons, scattered over a seven-year span. His most extensive big-league action came this past season, when he worked 11 1/3 innings over eight appearances with the Angels before being designated for assignment in early May. After passing through outright waivers, the submariner pitched the rest of the season with Triple-A Salt Lake. He posted a 6.82 ERA over 30 1/3 innings with the Bees and elected minor-league free agency at the end of the season.

Rather than pursuing another minor-league deal, Rowen determined it best to begin his post-playing days. He tells Blum his new role functions as a sort of hybrid coaching/front office position. While he’s reporting to front office personnel, he’s expected to work closely with pitching coach Matt Wise and bullpen coach Dom Chiti in developing plans of attack for Angels’ hurlers based on their strengths and the weaknesses of opposing hitters.

Rowen, a former 22nd-round draft pick out of Virginia Tech, ultimately pitched professionally for 12 years. He split his MLB time between the Rangers, Brewers and Angels, tossing 23 innings of 6.26 ERA ball with 17 strikeouts and six walks. MLBTR wishes Rowen all the best in his post-playing endeavors.