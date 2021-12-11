BFA St. Albans girls’ hockey steamrolls Hingham (Mass.)
The Comets opened the winter sports season with a bang on Friday night.
BFA-St. Albans rattled off six goals in the third period to crush out-of-state foe Hingham (Mass.) 10-3 in day one of the Christi Corrigan Blitz tournament at the Collins Perley Complex.
The tournament continues Saturday, Dec. 11 when the Comets take on another out-of-state foe in Potsdam (N.Y) at 1:30 p.m. Hingham will take on Essex at 11:30 a.m.
