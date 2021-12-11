ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mercury

The Mercury’s Sound Off for Monday, December 13

Sue M, during the smallpox epidemic in the early 1900s, policemen and health officials were actually going house to house and administering the smallpox vaccine to people against their will. Is that what you are suggesting when you say the Biden administration is not doing enough?. As America (and the...
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Paradigme Study /. A new research study for people with Follicular Lymphoma is looking for participants.
Colorado Springs Independent

Opinion: Lauren Boebert’s hate show

I was going to write today about the spread of the potentially deadly Omicron variant of COVID-19, but I’m afraid there’s another dangerous virus making its rounds — threatening Colorado, threatening America, threatening to normalize bigotry, threatening democracy itself — that also must be addressed. This virus, sadly, has no...
MSNBC

Trump's 'propaganda ecosystem' priming supporters for violence: Gellman

Barton Gellman, staff writer for the Atlantic magazine, talks with Rachel Maddow about how Donald Trump and his supporting media have so thoroughly imbued Trump supporters with contempt for their political opposition that they've made violence an obvious and permissible conclusion. Dec. 7, 2021.
Fox News

No letup in Biden polling doldrums

President Biden's standing with Americans remains in negative territory heading into the final few weeks of 2021. The president stands at 43% approval and 51% disapproval in a NPR/Marist national survey released on Thursday. A day earlier, a national poll from Monmouth University indicated a 40% approval and a 50% disapproval. Both surveys were conducted in recent days.
MSNBC

Former president with a lot to hide says he has 'nothing to hide'

As the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack intensifies, Donald Trump is pitching some new talking points, which he took to Fox News on Friday night. Host Laura Ingraham asked the former president about his expectations regarding his Supreme Court appointees and his claims of executive privilege. The Republican eventually got around to saying:
The Atlantic

Remember QAnon?

There’s a new PDF making the rounds of the internet called “Election fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN.” It’s basically a “how to coup” PowerPoint presentation, and while its provenance can’t be confirmed, it includes a lot of the talking points you’ve heard Donald Trump surrogates use. But it also includes wild diagrams of various paranoid fantasies that the Trump administration used to shop the Big Lie—for example, the idea that China has some nefarious connection to our voting machines. Many of these look like something right out of Trumpworld’s favorite conspiracy theory, QAnon.
