Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 09:26:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-13 09:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region A band of snow showers will impact portions of Clearwater, Mineral, southern Lake, Missoula, southeastern Sanders, southern Flathead and northwestern Powell Counties through 930 AM MST/830 AM PST/ At 840 AM MST/740 AM PST/, Doppler radar was tracking snow showers along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Ovando Montana to Orofino Idaho. Movement was north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Visibility one-half mile or less. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Low visibility could result in dangerous driving conditions. Locations impacted include Missoula, Orofino, Superior, Ravalli, Lolo, Ronan, Plains, St. Ignatius, Alberton, Elk River, Ovando, Riverbend, Wye, Headquarters, Haugan, Seeley Lake, East Missoula, Paradise, Tarkio and Arlee. This includes Highway 200 between mile markers 0 and 17, and between mile markers 24 and 52. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
