Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 2 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute on Tuesday. Expect damage to trees and power lines as well. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches between 5000-7000 feet, with locally higher amounts up to 3 feet in the Riverside County mountains and 3 to 4 feet in the San Bernardino county mountains. Highest amounts will accumulate on the highest peaks, above 8000 feet. * WHERE...Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties above 5,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...4 AM Tuesday to 2 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO