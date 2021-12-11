This week, early birds get a look at a meteor shower

The world is about to be treated to a stunning celestial display as the shooting stars of the Geminid meteor shower light up the sky.The annual meteor shower will peak overnight on Monday, though could be visible the days before and after.And it is unusual, not only in that it is easily visible with the naked eye – if the conditions are right – but that those shooting stars are not just bright but multi-coloured.While the lights are mostly white, others are yellow, green, red and blue. That is a result of the metals that are included in the debris that makes...

ASTRONOMY ・ 12 HOURS AGO