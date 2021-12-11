ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

This week, early birds get a look at a meteor shower

By MIKE LYNCH
newsitem.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend and early this coming week, the morning skies over Shamokin are definitely worth waking up and bundling up for to enjoy the annual Geminid meteor shower, one of the best in the year. It...

www.newsitem.com

Related
The Independent

Scientists finally have explanation for incredibly bright light that came from deep in space

Scientists say they finally have an explanation for a mystifying, bright blue light that came from deep in space.Three years ago, astronomers were stunned to see a bright blue flash that came out of the spiral arm of a distant galaxy, some 200 million light-years away.The initial detection of the event known as AT2018cow happened in June 2018, when it was seen by a survey in Hawaii, which quickly sent out global alerts to tell other telescopes to look towards it. They saw a bright flash 100 times brighter than the usual supernova, the brightest explosion humanity has seen.It...
ASTRONOMY
Huron Daily Tribune

Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight: How to watch

The Geminid meteor shower will peak on Monday evening and into Tuesday morning, according to NASA, with the best rates occurring around 3 a.m. locally. The Geminids are the result of the debris related to 3200 Phaethon, according to NASA, a celestial object considered to be an extinct comet by some astronomers and an asteroid by other members of the scientific community.
ASTRONOMY
PennLive.com

Fireballs expected to blaze across the sky tonight

The Geminid meteor shower – always a highlight of the meteor year – is expected to peak tonight into tomorrow morning, with prime viewing opportunities arriving from 3 a.m. to dawn. “The Geminids are a reliable shower for those who watch around 2 a.m. local time from a...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteor Showers#Birds#Earth#Geminids
CBS News

The Geminids meteor shower peaks tonight. Here's how to watch.

The Geminids meteor shower is expected to peak early Tuesday morning, offering up a spectacular show in the sky overnight. The annual meteor shower brings upwards of 120 meteors per hour. The peak is expected at about 2 a.m. Tuesday local time around the globe, according to EarthSky. However, viewing will likely improve once the moon sets, with the dark predawn hours best for spotting the meteors.
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

Starwatch: how to see the Geminid meteor shower

The usually reliable and prolific Geminid meteor shower reaches its peak tonight. In the early hours of 14 December, one hundred or more meteors are expected to flash across the sky. Visibility this year is hampered by a waxing gibbous moon that is just four days away from being full. Yet, despite the moonlight, bright meteors should still be visible to the patient watcher.
ASTRONOMY
Phoenix New Times

Here's How and When to See the Geminid Meteor Shower Over Arizona

Don’t panic, but our planet is about to be bombarded by the biggest meteor shower of the year. The annual Geminid meteor shower, which causes a prolific amount of shooting stars to rocket through our atmosphere, will be happening every night from now until late December. The good news...
ASTRONOMY
WKTV

Geminid Meteor Shower Tonight

The Geminid meteor shower is expected to peak tonight. The best time to view this locally looks to be between now and midnight, as cloud cover is expected to move in from the north after midnight. If you're going out to look for shooting starts, they typically originiate from the...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Geminid metor shower: How to see shooting stars in the sky tonight

The world is about to be treated to a stunning celestial display as the shooting stars of the Geminid meteor shower light up the sky.The annual meteor shower will peak overnight on Monday, though could be visible the days before and after.And it is unusual, not only in that it is easily visible with the naked eye – if the conditions are right – but that those shooting stars are not just bright but multi-coloured.While the lights are mostly white, others are yellow, green, red and blue. That is a result of the metals that are included in the debris that makes...
ASTRONOMY
newyorkupstate.com

Here’s how to watch Geminids meteor shower, the ‘best’ shower of 2021, in Upstate NY

Stargazers, take note: If you’re hungry to catch the “best” meteor shower of the year in Upstate New York, tonight is the night. The Geminids meteor shower, dubbed the best of the year by NASA, is set to put on its grand 2021 finale overnight between Monday, Dec. 13 and Tuesday, Dec. 14. The meteors will appear on the celestial stage around 8 p.m. and will peak around 2 a.m., NASA said.
ASTRONOMY
my40.tv

Attention Stargazers: One of the most famous meteor showers peaks this week!

WLOS — The 2021 Geminid meteor shower, aka the best meteor shower of the year, peaks Monday night, Dec. 13, into Tuesday morning!. Every year, the Earth passes through the trail of dusty debris from an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon. As the Earth moves through the debris, bits are constantly breaking off, burning up in the atmosphere and streaking across the sky.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Geminid 2021 meteor shower peaks tonight: How to watch the shooting stars

The annual meteor shower the American Meteor Society calls "the most dependable" on its calendar reaches peak activity on Monday night and Tuesday morning. The Geminids become active each December when Earth drifts through a cloud of debris ejected from the large asteroid 3200 Phaethon. It's unusual for a meteor shower to trace back to an asteroid rather than a comet, but this asteroid acts a little bit like a comet in the way it shoots dust everywhere.
ASTRONOMY
KCRG.com

Geminid meteor shower to light up night sky

(CNN) - Stargazers are in for a treat Monday night as the Geminids meteor shower is set to light up the sky. Named after the Gemini Constellation where they originate, the Geminids produce some of the best and most reliable shooting stars. For optimal viewing, get as far away from...
ASTRONOMY
SFStation.com

Geminids Meteor Shower Watch Party

Join Chabot astronomers on the Observation Deck and be dazzled as we make our annual trip through the Geminids Meteor shower. The Geminids, named for the radiant or location where the shower appears to originate, is one of the best meteor showers to catch this year. The source of the shower is Asteroid 3200 Phaethon, a small asteroid about 3.17 miles (5.10 kilometers) across. Our astronomers will be on hand to answer questions.
ASTRONOMY
foxbaltimore.com

How to See the Geminid Meteor Shower in Maryland Tonight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Marylanders will enjoy one of the best and most reliable meteor showers of the year Monday night into Tuesday morning. Dark skies are ideal for viewing meteor showers, so the current waxing gibbous moon won't help stargazers early in the night. But the moon will begin to set by the time the shower peaks early Tuesday morning.
ASTRONOMY

