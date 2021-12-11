Horoscopes

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By GEORGIA NICOLS
 2 days ago

Moon Alert: Avoid important decisions and shopping from...

Cosmopolitan

Your Sagittarius Monthly Horoscope for December

December 4: New Moon + Total Solar Eclipse in Sagittarius. It’s your season, my fiery Sagittarius queen, and the 18 months of evolution you’ve experienced during your eclipse cycle is now finally complete! December starts off extremely strong for you with a Sagittarius New Moon and total solar eclipse on December 4. This powerhouse finale is putting the finishing touches on major life changes that began during the first eclipse in this cycle in June 2020. This eclipse is occurring in your 1st house of self, identity, and personality: Do these sound like familiar themes, babe? You can expect to become even more of your authentic self during this six-month period, incorporating all of the personal growth you’ve experienced. It’s a new you!
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Capricorn, December 2021

The sun in Sagittarius lights up a highly sensitive sector of your chart, igniting your imagination and finding you connecting with your intuition on a deep level. This is also a great opportunity to carve out quality time alone; perhaps go on a retreat of some kind. Sagittarius season can be a highly restorative time if you prioritize rest, dear Capricorn. You pride yourself on being productive, but you can’t get much done if you’re burned out or exhausted! Work with the sun in Sagittarius by taking a step back from your everyday routine and enjoying a little escape.
LIFESTYLE
orlandoweekly.com

Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Dec. 1-7

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It's a favorable time to get excited about your long-range future — and to entertain possibilities that have previously been on the edges of your awareness. I'd love to see you open your heart to the sweet dark feelings you've been sensing, and open your mind to the disruptive but nourishing ideas you need, and open your gut to the rumbling hunches that are available. Be brave, Aries! Strike up conversations with the unexpected, the unknown and the undiscovered.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 11/26/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): How many bridges have you burned recently? Probably more than you wanted to. An apology is the first step to rebuilding them. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Revisit a touchy subject later. When you and the other party convene again, s/he will be more receptive.
LIFESTYLE
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: All that hard work could finally pay off

This week we see Mercury and the sun together in Sagittarius. Thursday, Nov. 25: Between Nov. 23 and 25, the sun and then Mercury line up with the south node of the moon. When our ego (sun) and our mind (Mercury) meet the karmic point of least resistance (south node) in the sign of wisdom (Sagittarius) I can almost hear Paul McCartney singing, “When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me, speaking words of wisdom, let it be.” After one month of Scorpionic turmoil, it’s time to relax and let it be – not to be confused with “let it go,” which means to acknowledge what is otherwise an unquestionable truth. What is meant to be, will be, what is meant to unfold will unfold. It was Nov. 25, 1867, that Alfred Nobel registered his fifth patent. For dynamite.
LIFESTYLE
witanddelight.com

December 2021 Horoscopes: Nostalgia Awakens

Naturally, during any December of any year, we tend to become more reflective as we look back upon what the universe brought to us personally and professionally. With the holidays upon us, we have a brief moment to take a step back and enjoy ourselves rather than focusing exclusively upon all of our usual demands.
LIFESTYLE
MetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (Nov. 24-30)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Aries author Chris Brogan says, "Don't settle. Don't finish crappy books. If you don't like the menu, leave the restaurant. If you're not on the right path, get off it." That's the best possible counsel for you to hear, in my astrological opinion. As an Aries, you're already inclined to live by that philosophy. But now and then, like now, you need a forceful nudge in that direction. So please, Aries, go in pursuit of what you want, not what you partially want. Associate with the very best, most invigorating influences, not the mediocre kind.
LIFESTYLE
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: New moon in Sagittarius and total eclipse on horizon

This week we see the new moon in Sagittarius with a total solar eclipse in the early morning of Saturday, Dec. 4. Thursday, Dec. 2: The moon in Scorpio is friendly to both Venus in Capricorn and also to Mars in Scorpio, which should help calm the waters after a disturbing surprise. Britney Spears was born on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 1981. in McComb, Miss. Her birth chart reveals a brilliant talent doomed to a difficult life courtesy of an on-again, off-again retrograde Mercury. Her chart reminds me of Warren Beatty’s. Great promise with years of not much happening and then a huge comeback.
LIFESTYLE
Shape Magazine

Your December 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Welcome to 2021's grand finale. Rounding out the year with a season filled with twinkly lights, cozy moments with loved ones, and sweet treats galore, December is replete with opportunities to revel in the moment and look forward to the future. The month's jovial-meets-industrious tone comes to you courtesy of the two signs that the sun occupies throughout the month: knowledge-seeking, free-spirited Sagittarius and hardworking, goal-oriented Capricorn.
LIFESTYLE
themtnear.com

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, in quest for knowledge, invokes the wisdom of Ganesh. The elephant headed deity removes obstacles allowing the fulfillment of Sagittarian intelligence, international rapprochement, thanksgiving and ideals. Scorpio revealed the psychological depth of our inner archaeology, and now the Archer allows us to manifest changes both within and without. Sagittarius...
ASTRONOMY
TODAY.com

December horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

The last month of 2022 is action packed and full of change. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 4 will bring those unexpected changes and when Mercury enters Capricorn on Dec. 13, communication will be particularly concise. The same day, Mars moves into Sagittarius, bringing an adventurous spirit to our lives.
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your December Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Setting You Free

December kicks off with clarity, as dreamy Neptune ends its retrograde journey on December 1. During the planet’s backward dance, which began on June 25 in Pisces, our creative senses were awakened; when Neptune goes direct again, we’ll be able to make use of all that we learned. Soon after, on December 4, a total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will give us the drive to plan a seasonal adventure. The middle of the month brings some significant planetary movements: On December 13, action planet Mars enters fiery Sagittarius and chatty Mercury moves into practical Capricorn. The Gemini full moon on December 18 adds emotional confusion to the mix, and asks us to trust our intuition. Venus retrograde commences on December 19 and lasts until January 29, 2022, and the Planet of Love and Pleasure will stay in Capricorn the whole time. This backwards shift occurs the same day that the centaur Chiron ends its five-and-a-half month moonwalk in Aries, and as a result, the forty days and nights of Venus retrograde will center around healing relationships with money and others. The sun glides into Capricorn on December 21, the same day as the winter solstice, ushering in a definite energy shift. Also significant: Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus set off their final astrological square of 2021 on December 24. This is the last in a series of three squares that have been the defining astrological events of 2021, and this one offers us one last push to break clear from the past, allowing us to access a level of freedom that’s greater than what we’ve known before. Finally, lucky Jupiter re-enters Pisces on December 28, bringing mysticism, compassion, and altruism to the forefront of our minds, spirits, and hearts.
LIFESTYLE
rwuhawksherald.com

Who’s your astrological soulmate?

Those that believe in astrology usually utilize their horoscopes to bring insight into a job, mentality and more often than not, a relationship. However, horoscopes and birth charts can be difficult for beginners to understand. So, if you are looking for love, here are my favorite zodiac pairings. First, you...
ASTRONOMY
Quad

Zodiac Compatibility

Bracken House – London (CC BY 2.0) by Remko van Dokkum. Wanna know who your soulmate is… based on your zodiac sign?. Disclaimer: if you are currently in love and you don’t see your match, it’s okay — these are just matches that are known to work best by astrology; they aren’t proven to be 100% true.
LIFESTYLE
astrology.com

December Astrology Forecast: Welcome to 2022!

November’s astrology brought to a climax the most important configuration of 2021 as the Scorpio planets activated the Saturn-Uranus square. While the astrology forecast for December still brings a clash between these giants, the focus moves towards the upcoming transits that will take us into 2022. More specifically, the retrograde of Venus, as well as Jupiter’s entrance into Pisces.
LIFESTYLE
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of December 13

Early Monday morning, action planet Mars enters Sagittarius, marking a shift away from the single-minded focus that characterized Mars in Scorpio and toward a way of doing things that is adventurous and open-ended. Later on Monday, communication planet Mercury enters Capricorn and encourages us to let go of any wishful thinking so that we can see our lives for what they really are: difficult and unfair, but lovely, too. Then, at the end of the week, Saturday night brings a full moon in Gemini, sign of thought and communication. The tangled ideas you’ve been turning over and over in your head might now become clear. The feelings you’ve long struggled to express may finally demand to be spoken out loud.
LIFESTYLE
uwpexponent.com

Zodiac Sign Predictions for December

I’m back! Due to popular demand and the one email that I have received, which, come to think of it, was probably spam, I’m giving another zodiac reading for December. Also, I sent $10 in to the Fortune Tellers of America and now I am certified to give this reading.
LIFESTYLE
thedigestonline.com

December 2021 Horoscopes: A Solar Eclipse + Venus Retrograde

As the hustle and bustle of the holiday season picks up, so does the movement in our stars. Your December 2021 horoscopes feature Neptune and Jupiter making moves in Pisces, a solar eclipse in Sagittarius and a Venus retrograde in Capricorn to name a few. On top of all these...
