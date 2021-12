"The fetus has an interest in having a life." —Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., Dec. 1, 2021. Last week's oral argument in the Supreme Court about abortion was both humdrum and arcane. Humdrum because we already knew where the nine justices stand on the morality of abortion. Arcane because the questions and answers were largely not about abortion, but about stare decisis, the legal doctrine that calls for settled law not to be lightly disturbed. What brought this about?

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO