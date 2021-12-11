ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noah Beck Gushes Over Dixie D'Amelio During Jingle Ball Post-Show

By Emily Lee
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

On Friday (December 10), iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One made its IRL come back at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Another epic year of unforgettable musical moments spreading holiday cheer is in the books thanks to the evening's many talented performers, including Ed Sheeran , Jonas Brothers , Saweetie , AJR , Lil Nas X , and many more.

Following the show, Noah Beck hung out with iHeartRadio's Maxwell and Crystal for a post-show recapping everything that went down at Jingle Ball. Noah, of course, was also there to support his girlfriend, Dixie D'Amelio , who made her Jingle Ball debut. The pair was even able to sneak into the crowd to watch Jonas Brothers and Lil Nas X's sets together.

During the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Post-Show Presented by M&Ms the trio of hosts got into the best looks of the night. Unsurprisingly, Noah said "my girl Dixie" was his pick for best dressed. For Crystal, however, Saweetie's off-the-shoulder red carpet look stole the show. Maxwell, meanwhile, was all about the Jonas Brothers' stage ensembles.

Next up, they shared their favorite performances from the evening. "I know I've been saying this a lot, I promise there's no bias here, but it's Dixie," Noah gushed. "She killed it. Just seeing her up there, it's insane." He couldn't stop saying how proud he was of his girlfriend of one year for performing in front of "thousands of people."

Noah went on to reveal that Jingle Ball was the second concert he's ever been to. Getting to watch his girlfriend perform simply made his first concert experience even more special.

The Jingle Ball performers were asked what they want for Christmas this year during the post-show, as well. Dixie revealed she's hoping for a puppy. When asked if he's planning to surprise Dixie with a new dog for the holidays, the TikTok star said it's "not happening" this year.

Some of the performers went on to reveal their favorite holiday songs. For Tai Verdes , it's Donny Hathaway 's 'This Christmas.' Tate McRae , meanwhile, will be blasting 'Santa Baby' by Ariana Grande this holiday season.

Relive the best moments from this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball during a nationwide television special on Wednesday, December 15th at 8 pm ET/PT on The CW Network, which will also air again on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25th at 8 pm ET/PT.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
