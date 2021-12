Randy Hussar, Rossford High School’s varsity wrestling coach, has already accomplished one of his season goals before the first match. The head coach in his seventh year at the helm of the Bulldogs made improving the team’s numbers a priority. “I wanted to fill every weight class,” Hussar said. As the grapplers head into the new season, there are 20 athletes out for wrestling, and he has…

ROSSFORD, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO