Inmate’s death ruled suicide via acute water intoxication

By City News Service
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An inmate who died last spring at San Diego Central Jail intentionally killed himself by drinking so much water his body shut down, authorities reported Friday.

Lester Daniel Marroquin, 35, was found dead on the wet floor of his solo-occupant cell at the Front Street detention center on the afternoon of May 30, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Postmortem examinations determined that Marroquin suffered lethal “decreased levels of sodium, chloride, and potassium consistent with acute water intoxication,” Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled Marroquin’s death a suicide.

Marroquin had been in jail since Dec. 18 of last year, when he was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, battery causing serious bodily injury, resisting police and vandalism.

