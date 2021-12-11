ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Mad Ants hold on against former Purdue star Edwards, Iowa Wolves

By Dan Vance - Mad Ants Media Relations
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZE5P_0dK1yPnj00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite being outscored by seven in the fourth quarter, Fort Wayne held on Friday night to beat Iowa, 105-103 in the opening of a back-to-back between the two teams.
The Mad Ants shot 44.7 percent from the field in a game that saw just two lead changes. Iowa outrebounded Fort Wayne 55-45.
Fort Wayne came out shooting hot again, hitting three quick three pointers to jump out to an 11-2 lead, but Vincent Edwards answered back with a three pointer of his own to spur a 7-0 run for Iowa. Terry Taylor shot 6-of-7 from the field in the first quarter, pushing the Mad Ants to lead by as many as 11 at one point and 33-24 at the first break.
Shooting went a bit cold for the Mad Ants to start the second quarter, but Iowa struggled to capitalize until later in the quarter. With 6:48 to play in the second quarter, a Canyon Berry free throw evened things up at 33 to complete a 9-0 run to start the quarter. Bennie Boatwright’s three pointer on the next Fort Wayne possession ended the dry spell. At the six-minute mark, a Brian Bowen II three pointer pushed Iowa back into the game but it was again answered by Fort Wayne, this time with a Keifer Sykes three pointer. A three from Gabe York as the clock was running down gave Fort Wayne a 58-48 halftime lead.
Iowa worked hard to close the gap in the third quarter, getting as close as three points but the Mad Ants answered runs and a big Bowen II slam with near five and a half minutes left in the quarter. Will Vorhees pushed the lead back to nine points with 1:09 left in the quarter for Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne led 77-68 with a quarter to play.
The fourth quarter against saw runs from both teams as Iowa closed it to 84-82 before York found Sykes in the corner for a three pointer with 7:13 to play. With 5:43 to play, Iowa pushed back with a Chris Silva and-one that cut Fort Wayne’s lead to 87-85. With 3:53 left, Iowa gained the lead back on a three pointer from Brandon Sampson to make it 90-89, but Taylor answered back on the other end. Fort Wayne extended their lead to four on their next possession with a Justin Anderson and-one; the Mad Ants would not trail the rest of the way.
Fort Wayne was led by 29 points and five steals from York and a career high 28 points from Taylor, who also added 13 rebounds.
Chris Silva scored a game high 32 points to pair with a game best 18 rebounds for the Wolves. Brandon Sampson added 19 points.
The two teams play again on Saturday night in Fort Wayne with a 7 p.m. tip.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Iowa tops Fort Wayne to split series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne and Iowa played the back end of a back-to-back on Saturday with Iowa coming out on top 110-105. Pacers assignment player Isaiah Jackson scored the first six points of the game, pushing Fort Wayne to a 6-0 lead. The Wolves would push back to cut the deficit to […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Wayne grad Young transferring to Kansas after three years at Ohio State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WANE) – After three years at Ohio State linebacker Craig Young is making a change, as the Wayne High School grad announced he’s transferring to the University of Kansas. Young announced earlier this month he was entering the NCAA transfer portal. A 2019 Wayne grad, Young had his best season with the Buckeyes […]
KANSAS STATE
WANE 15

Purdue drops to no. 3 in latest A.P. Poll

Baylor won the national championship last season without ever reaching No. 1 in the AP Top 25.The Bears are there now.Baylor took advantage of Purdue’s last-second loss to Rutgers last week to become the fourth different team at No. 1 in the past four weeks. The Bears earned every vote from a 61-member national media […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WANE 15

Mad Ants add Hicks to roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced Monday that the team has acquired Stephan Hicks. Hicks last played for BC Samara of the Russian Basketball Super League 1. A household name for Fort Wayne Mad Ant fans, Hicks first played for the […]
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Iowa State
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Basketball
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
WANE 15

Sunday Spotlight: PFW player shooting buckets not bullets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the newest members of the Purdue Fort Wayne Men’s Basketball team, Damian Chong Qui, has overcome some of life’s toughest obstacles back in his hometown of Baltimore by finding a way out through Division I basketball and a college education. However, what’s most important to the Summit City […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Fort Wayne’s Siebenaler headed to AHL’s Ontario Reign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Blake Siebenaler is getting his third go-round with an AHL team already this season as the 25-year old defenseman has been loaned by the Komets to the Ontario Reign. Siebenaler has previously spent time with the Henderson Silver Knights and Belleville Senators of the AHL this year. […]
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Taylor
Person
Brian Bowen
Person
Chris Silva
Person
Gabe York
Person
Bennie Boatwright
Person
Keifer Sykes
WANE 15

USF rolls over Blackburn College

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They didn’t keep an official score because the game was technically an exhibition, but if they did you can bet Saint Francis ran way from Blackburn College Friday night at the Hutzell Athletic Center.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Star quarterback O’Connell returning to Purdue for 2022 season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – From walk-on to star quarterback, Aidan O’Connell will be taking another lap in West Lafayette as O’Connell announced he plans to return for the 2022 season with the Boilermakers. O’Connell has thrown for almost 3,200 yards and 23 touchdowns this season, leading Purdue to a spot in the TransPerfect Music […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE 15

Mastodon MBB Never Trails in Win Over SEMO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball led wire-to-wire in a 78-65 victory over SEMO on Saturday (Dec. 11) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. 11 Mastodons saw the court and eight recorded a field goal. Jarred Godfrey scored 10 points in the first half. His 3-pointer late in the first put […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue#Iowa Wolves#The Mad Ants#Vorhees
WANE 15

Late goal from Jones lifts Komets over Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – Kellen Jones scored the game-winning goal with just 18 seconds left in the third period as the Komets bested Kalamazoo 3-2 on Friday night. The short-handed goal from Jones was his second of the season and broke a two-all tie. These two teams are set to play again in Kalamazoo on […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

Notre Dame’s Hamilton, Williams heading to NFL, will skip bowl game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – New coach Marcus Freeman and No. 5 Notre Dame will be without two of their top players when the Fighting Irish meet No. 9 Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day. Running back Kyren Williams and safety Kyle Hamilton both say they will skip the bowl and […]
NFL
WANE 15

WANE 15

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy