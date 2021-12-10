ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save the Date: NCBI at Plant and Animal Genome (PAGXXIX), Jan 2022

Cover picture for the articleCome see NCBI in person at the International Plant and Animal Genome (PAG) Conference (PAGXXIX), January 9-12 in San Diego, California. Learn about new ways that we are supporting the data management and analysis needs of scientists working across the tree of life. We’re excited to be...

The Guardian

Associate or Senior Editor, Nature Communications (Genome engineering)

Associate or Senior Editor (Genome engineering) Nature Research is the world’s leader in publishing high-quality research from across the natural sciences. Its journals include Nature, the Nature Research journals, the Nature Reviews journals and Nature Communications. Do you love science but feel that a career at the bench isn’t...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

A New Omicron Mutation Emerges – It’s Now Harder to Identify!

According to experts, there is a new version of the Omicron variant out there and it’s even more of an issue than its original form!. This is because of its genetics that makes the virus harder to track!. This new lineage is called BA.2 and has been identified 7...
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Groundbreaking Study Maps Key Brain Circuit

Biologists have long wondered how neurons from different regions of the brain actually interconnect into integrated neural networks, or circuits. A classic example is a complex master circuit projecting across several regions of the vertebrate brain called the basal ganglia. It’s involved in many fundamental brain processes, such as controlling movement, thought, and emotion.
SCIENCE
laboratoryequipment.com

Team IDs Big Gaps in Quest to Sequence Genomes of All Animals

Efforts to sequence the genomes of the world’s animals tend to focus on those that most resemble humans with the work conducted almost entirely in the Global North, according to an analysis led by Washington State University. In a paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Report calls for animal welfare to be at heart of genome editing plans

A Newcastle University academic has contributed to a new report which says animal welfare must be at the heart of plans to approve new breeding technologies in farming and food production. The report, "Genome editing and farmed animal breeding: social and ethical issues," is published today by The Nuffield Council...
ANIMALS
NIH Director's Blog

ClinicalTrials.gov Modernization Effort: Beta Releases Now Available

Earlier this year, we provided an update on NLM’s efforts to modernize ClinicalTrials.gov, the world’s largest publicly accessible database of privately and publicly funded clinical trials. NLM released a request for information, hosted public webinars, and adopted a user-centered design approach intended to help ensure that modernization is responsive to user needs. These activities, together with input from the NLM Board of Regents Public Service Working Group on ClinicalTrials.gov Modernization, supported the development of beta versions of a new ClinicalTrials.gov website and components of the information submission system, also known as the Protocol Registration and Results System (PRS). The beta releases feature a modern look and feel and provide updated technology to support users.
HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

The significant immune escape of pseudotyped SARS-CoV-2 Variant Omicron

SummaryThe emergence of Omicron has brought new challenges to fight against SARS-CoV-2. A large number of mutations in the Spike protein suggest that its susceptibility to immune protection elicited by the existing COVID-19 infection and vaccines may be altered. In this study, we constructed the pseudotyped SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron. The sensitivity of 28 serum samples from COVID-19 convalescent patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 original strain was tested against pseudotyped Omicron as well as the other viruses of concern (VOCs, Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta) and viruses of interest (VOIs, Lambda, Mu). Our results indicated that the mean neutralization ED50 of these sera against Omicron decreased to 66，which is about 8.4 folds compared to the D614G reference strain (ED50 = 556), whereas the neutralization activity of other VOC and VOI pseudotyped viruses decreased only about 1.2-4.5 folds. The finding from our in vitro assay suggest that Omicron variant may lead to more significant escape from immune protection elicited by previous SARS-CoV-2 infection and perhaps even by existing COVID-19 vaccines.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Experimental mRNA HIV vaccine safe, shows promise in animals

An experimental HIV vaccine based on mRNA—the same platform technology used in two highly effective COVID-19 vaccines—shows promise in mice and non-human primates, according to scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health. Their results, published in Nature Medicine, show that the novel vaccine was safe and prompted desired antibody and cellular immune responses against an HIV-like virus. Rhesus macaques receiving a priming vaccine followed by multiple booster inoculations had a 79% lower per-exposure risk of infection by simian-human immunodeficiency virus (SHIV) compared to unvaccinated animals. The research was led by Paolo Lusso, M.D., Ph.D., of NIAID’s Laboratory of Immunoregulation, in collaboration with other NIAID scientists, investigators from Moderna, Inc. and colleagues at other institutions.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Genome Integrity Analysis of Adeno-Associated Viruses (AAV) Using Multi-Capillary Gel Electrophoresis

An AAV is a non-enveloped virus with a lack of pathogenicity, low immunogenicity, broad tropism and persistent transgene expression in both proliferating and quiescent cells.This makes AAVs an attractive choice for creating viral vectors for gene therapy for a variety of diseases. AAV genome integrity analysis is a critical quality test, providing insights into transgene integrity and ensures product safety and efficacy.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Diverse genome sequences provide a powerful tool for studying risk of heart disease

In a large-scale study of people from diverse ancestries, researchers narrowed down the number of genomic variants that are strongly associated with blood lipid levels and generated a polygenic risk score to predict elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels, a major risk factor for heart disease. The study, published in the journal Nature, was led by the Global Lipids Genetics Consortium. The authors include researchers at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), part of the National Institutes of Health.
HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

New models added to the NCBI Hidden Markov models (HMM) collection with release 7.0

Release 7.0 of the NCBI Hidden Markov models (HMM), used by the Prokaryotic Genome Annotation Pipeline (PGAP), is now available for download. You can search this collection against your favorite prokaryotic proteins to identify their function using the HMMER sequence analysis package. Figure 1. Recently added HMM-based Protein Family Model...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH

