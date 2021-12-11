Kane Hodder To Portray Leatherface in Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game

After months of mystery regarding the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel, horror fans have been given an abundance of updates about the project to be excited about over the past week, which includes photos, a trailer, and now an official synopsis from Netflix that gives us more insight into what to expect in the terrifying new experience. While previous teases about the upcoming film had confirmed that fans would get to see the character of Sally from the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre return, this new synopsis confirms she has a score to settle with the deadly Leatherface. The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre is set to hit Netflix on February 18, 2022.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO