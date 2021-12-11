ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane Hodder To Portray Leatherface in Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Chain Saw Massacre is going to the video game arena, with Kane Hodder set to portray the iconic Leatherface in the game. Gun Interactive revealed a trailer for the game at The Game Awards on Thursday, and you can see the trailer below. In addition, Fangoria reports...

ComicBook

New Texas Chainsaw Massacre Trailer Released by Netflix

Following the first look at the new film that arrived yesterday, Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for Texas Chainsaw Massacre, their upcoming new sequel to the 1974 classic that will stream on the service in 2022. Dropping the "The" and making Chainsaw one word instead of two are the only differences in this new movie and the Tobe Hooper original's title, but details on the film confirm it will be a direct sequel. Produced by Evil Dead director Fede Alvarez, the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre will be released on February 18, 2022 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below!
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Full Texas Chainsaw Massacre Sequel Synopsis Teases the Terror of the New Installment

After months of mystery regarding the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel, horror fans have been given an abundance of updates about the project to be excited about over the past week, which includes photos, a trailer, and now an official synopsis from Netflix that gives us more insight into what to expect in the terrifying new experience. While previous teases about the upcoming film had confirmed that fans would get to see the character of Sally from the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre return, this new synopsis confirms she has a score to settle with the deadly Leatherface. The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre is set to hit Netflix on February 18, 2022.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Texas Chainsaw Massacre Filmmakers Address Sequel Continuity and Director Changes

The upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre for Netflix is set to be a direct sequel to the original 1974 The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, with fans who saw the 2018 Halloween's approach to retconning predecessors seeing how well that paid off for that series. With Texas Chainsaw Massacre also having a complicated storyline featuring sequels, reboots, and prequels, one would think this new sequel would also attempt to streamline the overall mythology of the series, though producer Fede Álvarez recently detailed how this isn't entirely the case. The new Texas Chainsaw Massacre is expected to debut on Netflix on February 18, 2022.
MOVIES
dreadxp.com

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a New Game from Gun Interactive, Announced at The Game Awards

I loved Friday the 13th: The Game. I would go out and say that it is probably my favorite asymmetrical multiplayer game ever. When legal problems ended development of F13, without hyperbole, I died a little. So seeing that the team at Gun Media, now teamed up with equally capable team at Sumo Nottingham, are bringing us a new asymmetrical multiplayer horror experience by way of 1974’s Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Friday the 13th publisher announces Texas Chain Saw Massacre game

Friday the 13: The Game publisher Gun Interactive revealed Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a new asymmetrical multiplayer horror game, during the 2021 Game Awards. Just as the original 1974 film was “based on true events,” so too is the game, which looks like it’s sticking closely to that ’70s Texas aesthetic. Sumo Digital will support development as a publishing partner. A grisly trailer starring the man in the mask himself accompanied the reveal.
VIDEO GAMES
Plainview Daily Herald

First look: New Texas Chainsaw massacre

Netflix is trying its hand in rebooting the 1974 film "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" as a sequel, called "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" to premiere on the streaming service Feb. 18, 2022. "It's pretty hardcore," producer Fede Álvarez told Entertainment Weekly. "But at the same time, it has the simplicity of that...
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive trailer: Indie horror anthology “MONSTERS IN THE CLOSET”

It’s the latest from the pseudonymous director of BEASTER DAY: HERE COMES PETER COTTONHELL, KINKY KONG, PLAY-MATE OF THE APES and many others. Gravitas Ventures will release MONSTERS IN THE CLOSET on VOD and digital platforms January 4. Written and directed by The Snygg Brothers, i.e. Spencer Snygg and Zachary Winston Snygg, a.k.a. John Bacchus, it stars Jasmin Flores, Tom Cikoski, Denyse Arlene Hollis, Carmilla Crawford, Luke Couzens, Jordan Flippo, John Fedele and Valerie Butler. The synopsis: “When famous horror author Raymond Castle [Cikoski] dies under mysterious circumstances, his daughter returns home to investigate his death. Jasmin [Flores] discovers her father was using evil black magic to write his newest horror masterpiece. When the author’s audiobook is played out loud, monsters, zombies and terrifying beings spring from the undead pages to haunt the living. Never open a Pandora box that can’t be closed.”
TV & VIDEOS
lordsofgaming.net

The Game Awards: Online Texas Chainsaw Massacre Game is Coming

The Game Awards: Online Texas Chainsaw Massacre Game is Coming. Today is the Game Awards which means a massive celebration of the gaming industry is on its way. Celebrating the creativity and hard work of all the developers who developed and published games in 2021. As is tradition with the Game Awards we have a wealth of new trailers and announcements to be excited for. Tonight, a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre game was announced.
VIDEO GAMES
dailydead.com

Horror Highlights: THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE, SCREAM, SERVANT, BEWARE

GUN INTERACTIVE AND SUMO NOTTINGHAM ANNOUNCE THE TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE: "Gun Interactive, creators of Friday the 13th: The Game, and Sumo Nottingham are excited to announce The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, an asymmetrical multiplayer horror experience for PC and ninth generation gaming consoles. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is an authentic gaming experience based on the groundbreaking 1974 film.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Evil Dead: The Game’ to bring back cast of original 1981 movie

Developer Saber Interactive is bringing back cast members from 1981’s original Evil Dead movie for its upcoming take on the cult horror franchise, the fittingly titled Evil Dead: The Game. The game was announced at The Game Awards in December 2020, with an extended – and gory – trailer...
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

New “Scream” Poster Teases The Killer

With the film just a few weeks away, a new main poster for the upcoming “Scream” gets cheeky. The new poster depicts pretty much all the main cast and says “the killer is on this poster”. It’s a cute tease, especially when it can take a second to realise Ghostface is the biggest of all the faces on the one-sheet.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Wyrmwood: Apocalypse’ Trailer Delivers a Blood-Soaked Doomsday [Video]

There’s a brand new Wyrmwood sequel on the way and today we have the first official trailer for Wyrmwood: Apocalypse, which carries some pretty impressive creature effects. The next film takes place in a zombie-infested Australian wasteland where soldier Rhys (Luke Mckenzie) has dedicated his life to tracking and capturing survivors for the Surgeon General in hopes of finding a cure.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Scream’ – The Legacy Characters Take Turns Trying on the Ghostface Mask With New Poster Series

The Scream franchise returns to theaters on January 14, 2022. The filmmaking team this time around includes directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, as well as executive producer Chad Villella, the three members of the filmmaking group Radio Silence (Ready or Not, V/H/S, Southbound). We’ve got a new set of character posters today, courtesy of Collider.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Shudder Debuts Teaser for The Last Drive-In: Joe Bob Ruins Christmas Special

Debuting later this week on Shudder is The Last Drive-In: Joe Bob Ruins Christmas, a double feature of horror movies that embraces the spirit of the season and will feature Joe Bob Briggs' signature brand of wit and wisdom, which has just earned the below promo to tease the terror and hilarity. In addition to the event honoring the more horrific elements of the holidays, it will also feature a charity auction and telethon, allowing audiences to secure one-of-a-kind items from the beloved series. You can check out the promo below before The Last Drive-In: Joe Bob Ruins Christmas premieres on ShudderTV on December 17th at 9 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
